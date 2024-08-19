49ers Takeaways From the New Orleans Saints Game
Exhibition games are distractions, illusions, they carry some truth, but there’s a need to apply metric tons of context.
After Brandon Aiyuk put Kool and The Gang’s “Summer Madness” on loop for seemingly three years this summer, to finally get actual football is blessed relief. Just saying it helps to anchor the game to the season to keep it 100.
With that preamble out of the way, on to the game.
Applying the big picture, what counts most is no injuries. Which leads to why was Brock Purdy on the field playing with no starting weapons and behind a makeshift offensive line?
Kyle Shanahan said he wanted to see Purdy play and had trust in the line despite missing both starters on the left side. That trust appeared to be misplaced.
Receivers that can’t beat man coverage lead to more time in the pocket and the patchwork line struggled to pass protect. Predictably, Purdy was scrambling often.
The injury risk seems far greater than the benefit of reps in an exhibition game. That risk is compounded by playing with backup weapons and a shaky line. Purdy spoke about the need to play in a game facing contact, but this level of risk seemed reckless and unnecessary.
Post-game Shanahan had the familiar “that’s football” line but it seems there hasn’t been a shift in thinking to recognize that Purdy is the franchise QB and has to be protected.
Purdy’s game stats are meaningless given the line and the weapons. Which points to the critical need, to extend Aiyuk and Trent Williams.
Stars of the Game
Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing utilized his speed and acceleration on four catches for 51 yards and a 19-yard jet sweep. Linebacker Curtis Robinson made smart plays throughout, with a tackle for loss, a pass defensed, and a quarterback hit. After the game he noted the game has slowed down for him now, particularly on run defense.
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Tanner Mordecai both played well. Dobbs is adjusting to the “see it, throw it” needs of the Shanahan offense, to be accurate and get the ball out with anticipation and timing. He also made a nice move as a runner at the goal line making a defender miss to go in for the score.
Mordecai was 4-4 but threw slightly behind receivers. His play also needs to be placed in context, he was doing this against 3rd and 4th stringers who may be playing for the Montreal Alouettes this year.
Matt Breida made a persuasive argument for the 53-man roster with seven carries for 24 yards and two catches for 25 including a 21-yard pass in the flat. The key for backups is to play well when circumstances put them on the field. Breida proved he can do that, Cody Schrader did not.
Jekyll & Hyde
It’s common in exhibition games for young players to flash both good and bad.
Malik Mustapha made some nice plays showing his athleticism but was also in position for tackles and got taken out by a block from Taysom Hill on a 15-yard run and whiffed in an open space opportunity.
Cam Latu had three catches but on five targets and no YAC.
Darrell Luter Jr. had some stops in coverage but also got beat. On his game ending play the ball hit him in the back as he never turned to the ball. If this was a regular season game, he could have been flagged for pass interference. In an exhibition game in the fourth under two minutes that’s not called.
Tatum Bethune led the team with ten tackles and also had a TFL, but a lot of that was late game against lesser competition. Jalen Graham had a smart high effort sack but was also beat in the pass and the run.
Jake Moody was three for four with a missed 51-yarder. This is who he is, more potential than reliability, and clearly not worth the third-round pick at this point.
Where Things Stand
Pecking orders are starting to form at DB and WR. In the secondary, Renardo Green is the 3rd corner, a step down to Rock Ya-Sin and then Luter and Sam Womack. At receiver, Trent Taylor, Ronnie Bell, and Danny Gray are looking at roster cuts. The tight ends played well, led by Brayden Willis with three catches and showing good speed.
The offensive line looked like a unit missing two starters on the left side. Dobbs led the rushing game with 25 yards on scrambles. Colton McKivitz had a subpar game including an offsides penalty in the red zone.
The biggest concern was the run defense, as the front seven lost their matchups consistently.
Looking Forward
The final exhibition game is in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Friday. The Niners have been beat consistently on both lines, the play there must improve and I expect it will with starters getting reps. The defensive line backups need to step up, they will get game time in rotation and there’s a clear drop off from the starters.
Based on what we’ve seen so far, this team isn’t ready for the season yet. A leap forward is needed in Vegas.