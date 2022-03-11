With Nate Sudfeld re-signed it makes no sense for the 49ers to target another quarterback in free agency to backup Trey Lance.

Quarterback movement has finally started with the 49ers.

It’s just not the one that everyone is expecting. The 49ers have re-signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year, fully-guaranteed $2 million deal with upside to get it to $3 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A deal like this signifies that the 49ers are going into 2022 with Sudfeld as the primary backup for Trey Lance. It makes sense considering his familiarity in the offense and his low cost. Plus, Lance holds him in high esteem with helping him, so there’s a benefit to that.

After signing Sudfeld, the 49ers targeting a backup quarterback in free agency looks unlikely.

Tyrod Taylor seemed like the consensus free agent quarterback the 49ers should go after. He has a somewhat similar skillset to that of Lance and has ties to Anthony Lynn. Makes sense on the surface, but that is all he can help with. He can’t help with getting Lance to understand the offense or how to handle certain situations in the offense.

Kyle Shanahan is very specific and detailed on how he wants his quarterbacks to operate in every scenario. And Taylor, or any other quarterback available, cannot provide that. This is why sudfeld gets the nod so there won’t be a gap in coming to grasp with the offense in case Lance sustains an injury.

Besides, backup quarterback really isn’t a position that should garner much attention. It’s only been like that with the 49ers because of the fragility of Jimmy Garoppolo. It has surely scarred the fans and probably the team. I wouldn’t be surprised if the 49ers elect to go with just Lance and Sudfeld as their quarterbacks. That would bring an end to their three player quarterback room.

Doing so would be wise as they can allocate that spot elsewhere to better benefit the team. Rolling with a third quarterback is has been outdated for years now. The reality is that if a team ever gets down to their third quarterback, then the season is over. The same thing can be said if the backup quarterback has to start for more than a couple of games. It’s just an overrated position that got emphasized because of Jimmy Garoppolo.

And with the money they're giving Sudfeld, it would be ludicrous to sign someone like Taylor who will cost more. They can't justify backup quarterbacks with $2 to $5 million salaries each. It just kills the fact that Lance is on his cost-effective rookie contract to a degree.

Sudfeld is enough for the 49ers right now and they should not target another backup.