49ers Have Third Best Odds to Land WR Jerry Jeudy

Jose Luis Sanchez III

With the acquisition of the Colts’ No. 13 pick, the 49ers have a legitimate shot a polished wide receiver prospect. One of those prospects who could be targeted is Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. His addition to the 49ers would instantly fill the void left by Emmanuel Sanders, who departed for New Orleans. 

However, the 49ers will have to play the waiting game for Jeudy as there are a couple other wide receiver needy teams ahead of them. That is why William Hill sportsbook has the 49ers listed as third favorites to land Jeudy (+350). Sports Illustrated’s own Corey Parson details the likelihood of Jeudy falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

The only way Jeudy falls this far on draft day is if the Jets and Raiders pass on him for players like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson or Henry Ruggs. The Niners do have a need at wide receiver and Jeudy would be excellent paired with Deebo Samuel, but San Francisco would have to trade up from the 13th pick to get him, so I don't see this happening.

Jeudy would likely be the most tempting for the Jets to pull the trigger. Lamb seems destined for the Raiders, but anything is possible in the draft. Even the Broncos trading up to snag Ruggs or any of the others. Jeudy would be the perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers because of his fluidity. He is a stout route-runner, who could also give the Niners some juice in the vertical game. There is also the ability to kick him in the slot if needed.

However, should Jeudy get swooped up by another team, then all is not lost. 

The Niners will not sulk nor will they trade up to get him. If Jeudy isn’t there, then I’d suspect them to take an offensive tackle or cornerback. Trading back is also on the table. Wide receiver is lacking for the 49ers, but it isn’t necessarily critical for them to be successful in 2020. 

While I do believe drafting one, ideally Jeudy, would benefit them tremendously. There is still plenty of talent down the line in the draft to add, while also grabbing a promising offensive lineman or cornerback. A lot of options are on the table for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Assuming that wide receiver is their lock pick at No. 13 would be unwise. 

