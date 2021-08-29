49ers to Watch Out for in Preseason Week 3

Most of the roster has been cemented throughout training camp and preseason but a couple fringe players are still on the roster bubble.

The San Francisco 49ers will close out their preseason today in Santa Clara and will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Most of the roster has been cemented, but a couple fringe players are still on the roster bubble. Let’s take a look at which players are the ones with something to prove in week 3.

Wide receiver Nsimba Webster

Webster had a stellar preseason Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 2 good returns and looked explosive on a jet sweep on offense. This failed to materialize in Week 2 of preseason and has not translated to any sustained success in practice. The best case scenario for Webster will be to stand out on special teams on Sunday especially kick returns. The addition of Shanahan favorite River Cracraft after the injury to Richie James Jr. definitely complicates things for Webster.

My prediction: Webster is a total wildcard but I believe he will be cut next week and re-signed to the practice squad. I believe the top 6 WR positions on the team have been set and Webster’s only hope is to be kept on the roster as a 7th WR/Special Teams player. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned he doesn’t really believe in special teams players in his presser this week, his abysmal special teams units reflect this throughout his tenure.

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd

Hurd is a total fan favorite who has become more of a myth than any reality he’s shown in camp. GM John Lynch’s comments this week regarding Hurd also show the team hasn’t given up on Hurd yet and are holding out hope. But let’s be real, if Hurd doesn’t make it through the game healthy, there is no way the 49ers can risk losing talent to keep on with the charade. Hurd has to play, he has to not get hurt and honestly at this point he has to make a play or two. I expect him to get plenty of time on the field in the second half and wouldn’t be surprised if we see him in the first half with the starters given starting WR Brandon Aiyuk will not play.

My prediction: Hurd will make it through the game healthy and will be the final WR on the 53 man roster. He will finally make his 49ers debut in Week 1 against the Lions and will be active on the game day roster.

Wishful thinking, I know, but I’m calling my shot.

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr

The 49ers have a stacked defensive line and will undoubtedly cut some NFL caliber talent during final roster cuts. Kerr has failed to set himself apart from returning 49ers interior defensive linemen so far in camp. Given the depth at defensive tackle. Kerr and Maurice Hurst will likely be fighting for the final spot on the roster. Kerr is on the outside looking in right now given he is over 30 years old compared to Hurst who is 26.

My prediction: Kerr will show what he’s been showing throughout camp which is consistency but not anything special. He will be cut next week and will be claimed by another team off waivers.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson

Johnson has been cut and resigned by the 49ers more times than I care to count. He is a veteran who is very familiar with the 49ers scheme but the problem is he simply isn’t any good. He is slow, lacks instincts and has no business on the 53 man roster. His presence on the roster at this point in camp is simply a reflection of how poor the 49ers depth at CB is. This is easily the weakest position on the roster.

My prediction: Given all of that, Johnson will make the 53 man roster…initially. He will be cut later in the week once the team signs another cornerback who was waived by another club. Johnson will find his way back onto the roster somehow during the season and may be re-signer to the practice squad after he is cut. I mean, he's a 49ers legacy at this point.

While the focus will be on the starters in the dress rehearsal final game of the preseason and undoubtedly the quarterbacks, these players above are the real ones to watch. Their careers and livelihoods with the 49ers will be determined on Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara.

Be sure to check Alejandra and me out live on YouTube this week as we recap the roster moves and look forward to the season. See you soon.