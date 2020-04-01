Ranking 49ers Top Five Draft Picks in the Last Decade

The NFL draft is set to bring excitement to the 49er faithful now that the San Francisco 49ers have the 13th overall pick. That definitely could not have been said with just the 31st pick, which is hardly a first-round pick to begin with.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have their work cut out for them in this draft given the overall lack of draft capital outside the first-round.

With the draft rapidly approaching, it’s time to reflect on the last decade of picks. Despite plenty of misses, the San Francisco 49ers have had some real home runs. Here are the top-five from the decade (2010-2019).

5. DE Nick Bosa: 2019 First-Round

The 49ers’ most recent first-round pick was quite great in his lone season of the decade. While the other picks on this list had question marks, 2019 second overall pick, defensive end Nick Bosa, was a lock. Once it became known the Cardinals would take Kyler Murray, every Mock Draft correctly projected Bosa to San Francisco.

The 49ers, desperately needing pass-rush, were rewarded with the top prospect in the draft and the rookie did not disappoint. He totaled 47 tackles, nine sacks, 16 tackles-for-loss, 25 QB hits and an interception in 16 games. He won defensive rookie of the year and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the third best pass-rusher (minimum 500 snaps) in the NFL with an 89.8 grade.

His draft-standing and immediate production make him a fan-favorite, but there’s still years to come. If he can build on his stellar rookie season, without DeForest Buckner by his side, he could become one of the best to don the uniform.

4. QB Colin Kaepernick: 2011 Second-Round

This might insight anger from some, but quarterback Colin Kaepernick is probably the best 49er-drafted quarterback since Joe Montana. The dual-threat was picked 36th overall in 2011 out of Nevada, but didn’t enter the starting lineup until 2012 when Alex Smith was concussed.

Kaepernick’s on-field accomplishments and popularity are far-outweighed by his off-field ones, but there’s no denying his skills on the football field, especially at his peak. He took the 49ers to two-straight NFC Championships. In 2013, he was just one Michael Crabtree-fade away from a Super Bowl win. Then in 2014, he was one Richard Sherman tip away from another appearance.

Michael Vick revolutionized being a mobile quarterback with a rocket for an arm. At his peak, Kaepernick was possibly just as transformative. While running the pistol offense, the one he helped innovate at Nevada, he took the NFL world by storm. For his first two seasons at the helm, the read-option was unstoppable.

In 2013-14, his first full season as a starter, he threw for 3,197 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for another 524 yards and four touchdowns. His skills on the ground and through the air were unmatched.

Although he’s out of the NFL now, it’s not due to his play. It’s often forgotten how great he was when he first started. Just watch his 181-yard rushing (and 263 passing yard) performance in his playoff debut against Green Bay.

3. DT DeForest Buckner: 2016 First-Round

This one might hurt, given that he’s no longer in San Francisco, but defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (2016 seventh overall out of Oregon) is probably the 49ers’ best first-round pick of the 2010s. His steady play on terrible teams was a big confidence booster when it came to building the great 2019 defense.

Before Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead’s breakout 2019, he was the only top pick to live up to expectations. Buckner became the face of the franchise after Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch decided to move on from fan-favorites.

In four seasons, all as a starter, Buckner had 263 tackles, 38 TFLs, 28.5 sacks, 74 QB hits and a touchdown. He turned that into a four-year, $84 million deal with Indianapolis.

As captain of the defense the last few years, Buckner’s play and influence were huge in leading the 49ers back to the Super Bowl. San Francisco was the best pass-defense in the NFL last season, and their rush was a key reason why.

2. LB NaVorro Bowman: 2010 Third-Round

NaVorro Bowman’s emergence was pivotal in the Harbaugh-era, as he formed a formidable linebacker duo with future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Willis. The two were both easily top-5, if not the best two linebackers in the NFL at their peak, as they captained the elite defense.

The 2010 third-round pick (91st overall) out of Penn State played 89 games (74 starts) with San Francisco. In eight years with the 49ers, Bowman totaled 671 tackles, 43 TFLs, nine forced fumbles, and four interceptions. Unfortunately, his career was cut short with injuries, but the impact he had was inarguable.

Bowman was also at his best when the spotlight shined. He might have two of the most memorable plays (both against Atlanta) of the Harbaugh-era. The first, a pass-breakup intended for Roddy White, forced a turnover and clinched the NFC Championship Game for the 49ers.

Although winning an NFC Championship is major, his other big play is one no 49er fan will forget. On Dec. 23, 2013, the 49ers hosted Atlanta for their last game at Candlestick Park. The 42-year home of San Francisco football saw plenty of iconic plays, but was in store for one last treat.

Atlanta, trailing 27-17, scored a touchdown with two minutes and nine seconds remaining to get within three. They recovered the onside kick and two plays and 20 yards later, were just 10 yards away from spoiling the festivities with a win.

Matt Ryan dropped back and tried to hit Harry Douglas on a quick-slant, but the ball bobbled in midair for a second as he and Tramaine Brock fought for possession. This allowed Bowman to one-hand an interception and run for the 90-yard touchdown. The play is known as the “pick at the stick” for a reason, and was a great final moment at the old park.

1. TE George Kittle: 2017 Fifth-Round

Another non-first-round pick whose impact far outweighs his draft position is current tight end George Kittle. It’s hard to believe anyone would have guessed the 2017 fifth-round pick (146 overall) out of Iowa, would become what he is today. After two straight All-Pro seasons, Kittle’s easily one of the best two tight ends in the NFL (Kansas City’s Travis Kelce being the other).

In three seasons, two as a full-time starter, Kittle has improved every step of the way. It’s hard to build on a record-breaking 2018 (his 1,377 receiving yards captured the single-season record), but he found a way to do that by establishing himself as the best blocking tight end and being rated as the best player (95.0 grade) in the NFL by PFF.

In addition to his statistical accomplishments (2,945 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns), Kittle’s eccentric, yet incredibly easy-to-root-for personality makes him a fan-favorite. It’s hard to find a 49er fan that wouldn’t list him as a top-five player.

Without Kittle, the 49ers would not have been close to what they were in 2019. His ability in both the pass and run-game make him the most irreplaceable non-quarterback in the NFL.