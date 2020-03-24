What the 49ers Trade of DeForest Buckner Exemplifies

2019 was a phenomenal season for the San Francisco 49ers despite not closing the deal in Super Bowl LIV. Regardless of the result, the 49ers would not have been satisfied. The goal is and always will be to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

However, what good is that goal if the team cannot set themselves up for long-term success? That is exactly what drove them to trading one of their best defenders in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

It is a move that SI's Albert Breer elaborated on in his Monday Morning Quarterback column:

The Niners’ trade of Buckner was an interesting one—and again shows how San Francisco looks at moves like this with a global picture of their roster in mind. Do they love Buckner as a player? Yes. But they already paid Dee Ford, will be looking at a huge deal for Nick Bosa down the line, and had Buckner and Arik Armstead coming up for deals virtually simultaneously. They couldn’t pay everyone. Buckner’s probably a better player than Armstead, but it was close enough to where they could consider what each might bring home as an asset. And Buckner, a year younger and with a year left on his contract, was worth more in that regard. So they keep Armstead, land the 13th pick in the draft and, with a few bucks saved (the difference between what Armstead and Buckner will make) kept another important piece of their defense in safety Jimmie Ward. All the way around, the idea was making the best of the situation in front of them.

The trade of Buckner exemplifies the 49ers' outlook on the future and the entirety of their roster. Breer is on the money when he says the 49ers have a "global picture" regarding the roster. They do not get caught up in the moment. Despite just being a month and a half removed from the Super Bowl, the 49ers understand it is impossible to retain that exact team.

Well, that is exactly what they want to do. It unfortunately came at the cost of Buckner. By sending him packing to the Colts they were able to free up over $12 million in salary-cap space. They were already up against it before the trade, so by trading him it allowed them to keep Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward and other key depth chart players.

Not to mention that the 49ers acquire much needed draft capital with the No. 13 pick. San Francisco will now have multiple picks in the first-round and will be considered major players on day one of the NFL draft.

Losing a player like Buckner is never easy no matter how you look at it. But it is clear that the 49ers left their emotions at the door in executing this trade. By trading Buckner, the 49ers set themselves up for long-term success. Most of their players from last season will be back aside from Buckner and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Still, they are necessary losses to keep the core of the team alive. The way head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are conducting this offseason has been stellar. Next up for them is the draft in late April where they will look to make amends on the last time they had multiple first-round picks in 2017.