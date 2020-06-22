49ers Trading for Jamal Adams is a Terrible Idea

Lets entertain the idea of Jets safety Jamal Adams actually being targeted by the 49ers.

I say "entertain" because there is no way on earth that it will ever come to fruition. There are multiple reasons why the 49ers trading for Adams will never happen. But for this article, I'll play with the idea that it is possible

Let's say the 49ers' salary cap was in great standing and that the cap was still on track to ascend next season. While we're at it, lets also say that the 49ers do not value draft picks so high, making parting ways with a first-round pick easy.

With these factors not a concern, the 49ers are in a solid position to acquire Adams from the Jets. However, even with an ideal scenario, San Francisco are still making a heavily risky move

Now why is that? Why would acquiring a player of Adams' caliber be a risk? He definitely would be an improvement at safety and could bring an already-vaunted defense to another level.

The reason acquiring Adams is a risk is because of the player he is off the field. Take his current trade demands for instance. When the going gets tough, he instantly starts kicking and screaming that he wants out.

I do understand that he wants to get paid as a premier safety and that he is tired of being with a loser team.

But the way he is handling it does not fit the mold of the 49ers' culture. Adams is going on rants on Instagram about his contract and how badly he wants to leave. He is airing out all his frustrations on social media, which apparently isn't a surprise. According to my editor Grant Cohn, an agent would describe Adams as a "turd." Not an ideal way to be described.

Adams' trade demands reminds me of Minkah Fitzpatrick when he wanted out of Miami. And just like with Fitzpatrick, a lot of fans wanted the Niners to target him. I was adamantly against the 49ers adding Fintzpatrick when he demanded a trade.

When the going gets tough, you don't want one of your elite players to start kicking and screaming that they want out. That isn't something you can envision a single player on the 49ers doing.

This team likes to keep as much as it can in house and is transparent with one another. San Francisco is a team full of selfless players and it has been that way since Kyle Shanahan took over.

Could you imagine DeForest Buckner doing after his impressive 2018 season?

Not at all, and that is because of the installed culture. The 49ers would be unwise to bring a player like Adams on, especially since they do not have a need at safety.

When a team considers adding a player, they have to consider him as a whole, not just as a player. That is why the notion that the 49ers should sign Antonio Brown just because of Deebo Samuel's injury is nuts.

Yes, the 49ers value talent, but they are not desperate for it. They know they have a superb coaching staff that can squeeze out talent from players and develop them into adequate players.

Trading for Adams, no matter how you look at it, is a terrible idea for the 49ers.