49ers Updated Cap Space, and how they might go about Spending it

Throughout the offseason, it's been a constant battle for the 49ers to address team needs while staying under the salary cap. The team has been pinned against the cap since the 2019 season came to a close, which was in large part the end result of why they parted ways with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Six-time pro-bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who officially called it a career in April will still be on the 49ers' books for $2 million this season, as noted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Despite a $2 million hit against the 49ers' cap, Staley was originally slated to earn $10.5 million this year in salary and bonuses. With Staley's retirement now factored into the equation, the 49ers currently sit with $16.3 million in salary-cap space, according to the NFLPA. That figure does not include any of their draft picks, which all currently remain unsigned.

So other than signing their 2020 draft class, should they spend their remaining amount?

First, let's address the elephant in the room: George Kittle needs a new contract and it's not going to come at a discounted rate. Why would he take a discount? He's the most valuable tight end in the NFL.

Currently, the highest-paid tight end on an annual basis is the Chargers' Hunter Henry, who's set to earn $10.6 million this season. Whereas Austin Hooper, who signed with the Browns this offseason, received the most guaranteed money by a tight end, getting $23 million.

Kittle will likeley shatter both of those figures on his next payday. He's a do-it-all tight end who can run, catch and block in a variety of ways. Players of his caliber demand a pretty penny.

Spotrac.com has Kittle's market value slotted at four-years, $50.3 million contract, resulting in $12.5 million annually. That's likely the floor, as it may take $13 to $14 million per season to retain the 49ers' most important piece of the offense.

While they may not have the proper cap space on the surface to pay Kittle, there are multiple ways to manipulate the cap. The 49ers can provide more money at the date or signing, backload the deal, etc.

Another route they could explore if they decide to put the Kittle deal off for another date is to take the temperature of the cornerback market. The outrageous price tags of free-agent players have fizzled out since the new league year opened. Meaning players are more willing to take a one-year deal for a below-market contract.

Richard Sherman has one of the cornerback spots on lockdown, but opposite him still remains a question mark. Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley were left treading water last season and the 49ers still decided to neglect cornerback.

They did re-sign Jason Verrett last month, but he's just as much of a question as the other two. Verrett has played just six games over the last three seasons — who knows what he'll bring to the table?

If the 49ers want to go all in and add a cornerback, guys such as Eli Apple, Dre Kirkpatrick or Morris Claiborne would largely benefit the cornerback corps, and provide a safety net for Witherspoon and Moseley on the outside.

Nonetheless, Kittle is likely the priority at this point. But with a potential Super bowl run, it's wise to spend the extra cash they have at their disposal.