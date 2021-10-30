"Red alert" mode has officially been activated for the 49ers.

This is a team that is walking on thin ice right now after dropping four straight games. Losing to the Colts has put the 49ers in a difficult position as the margin for error is practically gone.

How the 49ers lost to the Colts in the torrential downpour was gut wrenching, but they do not have time to sulk. The only emotion they should feel is anger and that anger should be taken out on the Bears on Sunday. Only winning will satisfy them temporarily as a loss will damper any playoff hopes for the 49ers.

The 49ers Week 8 matchup against the Bears is a must win game.

As it stands, San Francisco is just a game out of the No. 7 seed. A win against the Bears and a Vikings loss to the Cowboys would give the 49ers time to make up for their losses. But that only matters if they actually win. Losing only would bury them further down the playoff seeding. And at that point, does this team even have the willpower to come back from FIVE straight losses?

I wouldn't have any confidence in the 49ers doing so. If they were to lose to the Bears, who will be without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, then there is no hope for this team. The only hope that would remain is if they start Trey Lance and the rest of their young talent to get them up to speed for the future. There is no reason the 49ers cannot defeat the Bears. And yet, it isn't out of the realm of possibility given the way they are playing.

Kyle Shanahan on Friday spoke about the mood of the team going into Week 8:

“Yeah, I think the guys have had a good week. I think they've practiced hard. And today we do a half-speed deal, which I thought we needed. I think guys were pretty tired after yesterday. I think yesterday was our biggest day with missing the most guys from practice. A lot of guys had a double up to get those reps in and so, today was a big day and just getting our bodies back and focusing on the mental part of the game. I think it'll be nice to get on the plane, sleep a little bit, get a little extra sleep and get out there and hunker down until we come back together.”

This is the final "hoorah" for the 49ers. They need to win for playoff standings and to finally get themselves feeling good again. Surely they feel putrid right now losing four games in a row after starting 2-0. That feeling will only worsen if they lose to the Bears of all teams.

Take care of business in Chicago, or else the season will unravel.