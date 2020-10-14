49ers Will Not Defeat the Rams if Emmanuel Moseley is Unavailable

Sunday night's primetime matchup with the Rams is a MUST WIN game for the 49ers.

Falling to 2-4 will nearly close the door fully shut on them when it comes to their playoff chances.

The 49ers opened up this matchup as three point underdogs and rightfully so. This is a game that has win written all over it for the Rams and it is because of their passing attack. Jared Goff, despite all the criticism, is a capable quarterback. Not to mention his two stud wide receivers in Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Given what the 49ers' secondary put on display against the Dolphins, these two receivers are going to feast.

There is, however, some positive news for the 49ers going into that game.

Kyle Shanahan revealed Wednesday at his presser that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is set to practice with the blue non-contact jersey on a limited basis. This is a critical development for the 49ers, especially with Richard Sherman suffering a setback with his calf injury.

The 49ers will not defeat the Rams on Sunday night if Moseley is unavailable.

They desperately need him back as the 49ers do not have any other sufficient option at cornerback. Do not forget that they are also missing their starting nickel corner in K'Waun Williams, so the 49ers are already deficient at that position. At least with the potential return of Moseley, the 49ers can feel a lot better about their secondary.

San Francisco can defend Woods and Kupp with Moseley and Jason Verrett, who has been such a breathe of fresh air for the secondary. Verrett's resurgence has given the 49ers a lifeline in their secondary because had he looked like he did against the Steelers last season in Week 3, then opposing offenses would throw on every play.

I have to give my props to Verrett who has looked much better on Sundays than he did all of training camp. However, he is still yet to be truly attacked. The 49ers have rolled out Dontae Johnson and Brian Allen opposite of Verrett, so of course the opposition will not target Verrett when they can attack the weak links. If Moseley returns, I would expect both players to be targeted and battle.

The one spot that Moseley will not boost is obviously the slot corner position.

Kupp and Woods both can operate from the slot and take advantage of a mismatch with Jamar Taylor. But at least with that, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can focus in on that mismatch and not have to worry about his outside corners. This is another reason having Moseley back in Week 6 is so crucial because Saleh will have one less area he has to worry about.

There will be a massive relief if Moseley can go on Sunday night, which I am willing to bet he will. The fact that he is back at practice, despite it being in limited fashion, is always a great sign. Plus, I cannot imagine a scenario where Moseley doesn't force himself to play regardless given the stakes.

Still, there is always a chance he doesn't play, which in my mind will essentially lock in a loss for the 49ers because I do not believe the offensive line will be able to get it together in time for the offense to have success. Then there is also the wild card that is Jimmy Garoppolo.

At least if Moseley is out there, the 49ers have some added leeway since the defense should be able to hold firm for a longer period of time.