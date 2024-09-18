All 49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Assesses Himself After Two Rough Games

"I like coming back alive in the running game. Used my feet a little bit more. Just having fun."

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) looks for yards after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk was asked to assess himself today in the 49ers locker room. Here's what he said.

Q: How do you feel about your route running and how you played against the Vikings on Sunday?

AIYUK: "Felt better. Another week. Another step. That was it."

Q: You said last week you were afraid to watch the tape. Different feeling this week?

AIYUK: "I was happy to watch the tape this week."

Q: What did you like?

AIYUK: "I like coming back alive in the running game. Used my feet a little bit more. Just having fun."

Q: Where do you feel you've made the most progress early this season?

AIYUK: "Just the feeling. It's hard to explain. It's the feeling of being out there."

Q: Did you underestimate how much of a progression this would be for you?

AIYUK: "I wouldn't say I underestimated it."

Q: You obviously always want to produce, but with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey out, do you feel more urgency to step up?

AIYUK: "I'm just looking to take another step. We have another day of practice today, so looking to get better by the end of the day, tomorrow and Friday."

Q: Does it put a little bit more on your plate with Deebo and Christian out?

AIYUK: "For sure."

Q: How do you approach it?

AIYUK: "Same as I always do. Get better today, tomorrow and on Friday."

Q: How was the Deebo podcast experience?

AIYUK: "It was pretty cool to the first guest on his podcast."

Q: Do you think he has a future in it?

AIYUK: "We'll see. I want some more questions from him. I want him to take it over a little more."

ME: In retrospect, how did missing the offseason impact you in the first couple games?

AIYUK: "Just the feeling of being on the football field, the feeling of trying to motivate 10 other guys on the field."

