49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Assesses his Rookie Season
Ricky Pearsall's rookie season was up and down.
First, he missed training camp with a subluxed shoulder. Then he missed six games after getting shot in the chest. Then he had 73 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Buccaneers. Then he caught no passes the next three games.
Now, he's coming off a eight-catch, 147-yard performance against the Lions. His stock has never been higher.
This week in the locker room, Pearsall was asked to reflect on his rookie season. Here's what he said.
Q: What's the biggest thing you've learned this year?
PEARSALL: "There's a lot of different things that I've learned, especially in an offense like this, how complex it is. The biggest thing is being more detailed, whether it's landmarks I have to get to in my route, coming off the ball as hard as I can and then getting to the depth of my route. There are a lot of different things that I've learned. It's just making me a better player."
Q: A couple weeks ago when wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson was screaming at you on the sideline, was that a growth moment for you?
PEARSALL: "Yeah for sure. That's just part of football. There's a lot of high emotions out there, especially during games. Shout out to Coach Hank. He has been a huge help to me. He's a great coach. Sometimes you're out there on the football field and you make a mistake like I did, and he's got to do his job."
ME: How would you assess the job you did in your first season as a pro?
PEARSALL: "There were a lot of highs and lows and a lot of things that I have to learn from. That's just the player I am though. I receive those coaching points on the things I didn't do as good of a job on and go out there and fix those things. When I got drafted, I told Mr. Lynch that I'm a workhorse. I'm always going to work on my craft and get better and be myself."