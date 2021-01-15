5 49ers Free Agents Who Could Join Robert Saleh in New York

Taking on the Jets job won’t be easy for Saleh. The roster needs an injection of new talent, and it just so happens that the 49ers have 38 free agents for Saleh and Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, to choose from.

According to reports, the New York Jets have chosen 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach.

After two years under Adam Gase, the Jets are in desperate need for a culture change, and Saleh is the perfect choice to do just that. It was easy to see what Saleh brought to the field. His defenses improved in each of his first three seasons with the 49ers, and in 2020 he was able to keep his group at the top of their game in spite of a rash of injuries that took away his two best pass rushers, both starting cornerbacks and the starting strong safety. All signs also point to 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur, joining Saleh in New York as his offensive coordinator.

Taking on the Jets job won’t be easy for Saleh. The roster needs an injection of new talent, and it just so happens that the 49ers have 38 free agents for Saleh and Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, to choose from. With over 60 million dollars in salary cap space, they should be able to bring in a good group to begin the rebuild.

Let’s take a look at a few of the 49ers free agents that could join Saleh and LaFleur in the Big Apple.

Kyle Juszczyk – LaFleur has grown up in the NFL under Shanahan which means the Jets offense will most likely be utilizing a fullback in 2021. Juszczyk was one of the first free agents Shanahan and John Lynch went after when they arrived in Santa Clara and he would be a great fit to help lead the transition of the Jets offense.

Jason Verrett – The veteran cornerback revived his career in 2020 and is set for a big payday. His ability in man coverage played a big role in Saleh’s 49ers defense being able to maintain a high level of play throughout the 2020 season despite the lack of a consistent pass rush. Verrett is someone that San Francisco would love to bring back, but it will cost them more now.

Kerry Hyder Jr – When Hyder joined the 49ers for 2020 it was expected that he would be a rotation piece to spell Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. After both went down early in the season with injuries, Hyder moved into the starting lineup and set a career high with 8.5 sacks. New York will be moving from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defensive front and could use help up front. Lining up Hyder next to Quinnen Williams would create problems for opposing offenses.

Jaquiski Tartt – As already noted, the Jets secondary is in need of an overhaul and the veteran safety would be a big upgrade. Tartt has the versatility to play both safety positions, a trait that Saleh values. The only concern here is Tartt’s inability to stay on the field, but this may keep his price down enough to make it worth the gamble to bring him in to help create the defensive culture, much like Juszczyk on the offensive side.

Kendrick Bourne – The Jets wide receiver corps was among the worst in the league in 2020. Bourne would be able to step in as the number two wide receiver or be a solid number three if the Jets choose to go with Devonta Smith at the top of Round 1 in the draft. Either way, Bourne would provide a solid target and understanding of LaFleur’s offensive scheme from the get go.