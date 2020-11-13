The San Francisco 49ers were involved in a number of very highly entertaining games throughout the regular season last year, and one of the best was their 48-46 victory over the Saints in an epic shootout. On Sunday, they travel back to New Orleans for a matchup that looks nothing like a season ago. The 49ers (4-5) will limp into the Superdome coming off two blowout losses.

On the other side of the field will be a Saints team (6-2) that is coming off a thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finally has the services of their best wide receiver, Michael Thomas, who returned to the Saints lineup last Sunday after missing six weeks due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Thomas played about 55 percent of the Saints offensive snaps last week, tallying five catches on six targets for 51 yards. The Saints defense also got into the act against Tampa Bay, forcing Tom Brady into three interceptions and allowing only three points.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Will Kyle Shanahan go back to what’s worked? – As we have seen throughout the 2020 season, the 49ers offensive struggles when Shanahan gets away from his jet sweep and screen game. A big part of the reason for this is that the offensive line is nowhere near the level that it was a season ago. Pass protection has been an ongoing issue all season and the inside run game has been hit or miss as well.

Going back to the jet sweep and screen game will allow the 49ers to attack the edges of the Saints defense, which should in turn open up the middle of the field as the game progresses. With Brandon Aiyuk back after missing the Green Bay game and Richie James slated to see more action, there’s no excuse for Shanahan to not get the ball into their hands repeatedly on these types of plays this week.

2. Can the 49ers defense make a couple stops to keep it close? – In this matchup last season, the Saints offense came out guns blazing, scoring on touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game. Despite that, the 49ers defense was able to make a few stops through the middle of the game, including forcing an Alvin Kamara fumble, that allowed the offense to catch up.

The 49ers come into this game with a pass rush that has been non-existent this season. The defense is currently on pace for only 27 sacks this year, the fewest for the franchise since 1965. Something else to point out though is that last season against New Orleans the 49ers defense was not able to get to Drew Brees, finishing with only three hits on the future Hall of Fame quarterback and no sacks. Look for more of the same on Sunday unless the 49ers secondary is able to force Brees to hold onto the ball by taking away the short routes that he thrives on.

3. Can the 49ers defense contain Jared Cook? – We know that Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Alvin Kamara are going to be the focal points of the Saints attack on Sunday, however the 49ers need to have a plan to contain Jared Cook. Last season, Cook burned the 49ers secondary for touchdowns of 38 and 26 yards on the first two Saints possessions of the game. The 49ers caught a bit of a break when Cook was unable to return due to a concussion suffered when he was hit by Akhello Witherspoon on the second touchdown.

4. Will Nick Mullens be able to step up? – If the 49ers defense is able to keep this game close it will fall on Nick Mullens to step up and make some big plays for San Francisco to pull out a victory. Unlike last week against Green Bay when Mullens had no weapons on the outside other than Richie James Jr, he will have more help on the out there on Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk will be back on the field, and Kendrick Bourne will see some action as well. Mullens needs to do a better job of seeing the field than he did at times a week ago and to get through the game without any “what was that” moments. If he can do that and the 49ers defense does its part the 49ers may have a shot at pulling off a huge upset.

5. Can the 49ers show why they traded Kwon Alexander? – One of the big free agent acquisitions prior to the 2019 was bringing the free agent linebacker over from Tampa Bay. The oft-injured veteran provided a spark for the 49ers defense early in the season before going down with a torn pectoral muscle. During his absence, rookie Dre Greenlaw was given his chance to play and made the most of it. The emergence of Greenlaw, combined with Alexander being unable to stay healthy and also one of the worst tacklers on the team made it easy for the team to move him and get out from under his contract.

Taking advantage of Alexander pushes us back to the question of whether or not Kyle Shanahan will go back to what has worked best for the 49ers offense this season. If the 49ers utilize their jet sweeps and screen game properly, they will be able to get Alexander out in space which is where they have the advantage due to his poor tackling and pursuit.

Prediction Time: 49ers 30 Saints 31