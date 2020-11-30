5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 12 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers finished off the season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams with a thrilling 23-20 win. The victory improves the 49ers season record to 5-6 and puts them only one game out of the playoffs with five games remaining in the regular season.

The end of this game was all about the defense and Nick Mullens stepping up. After kicking a field goal to go up 17-3 early in the second half, the 49ers offense would get stuck in neutral. On their next three possessions the 49ers offense would gain only five yards on nine plays, including a fumble by Raheem Mostert that would result in a scoop and score to pull the Rams within four. On defense they would surrender the lead, allowing the Rams to go 68 yards on only three plays on their next possession.

From that point though it was all Nick Mullens and the 49ers defense. After Mullens led the offense down the field for a game-tying field goal, the defense would come up big with a quick stop of the Rams. Now with the game tied, Mullens would lead the offense on an 11-play, 56-yard drive that would culminate with a 42-yard field goal by Robbie Gould to give the 49ers the win. Over the last two possessions Mullens completed nine of his eleven pass attempts for 87 yards.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Will the 49ers be able to hold Los Angeles to under 20 points? – No and Yes. While the Rams were able to get to 20 points the 49ers defense was stellar throughout, holding the Los Angeles offense to only 13 points. This is the first time since Robert Saleh began running the 49ers defense that they have been able to shut down the Rams offense in back to back games.

2. Can the 49ers offense take away Aaron Donald again? – No. Donald almost won this game for Los Angeles. Donald would leap to swat a Nick Mullens pass on the 49ers second offensive possession resulting in an interception. Then in the third quarter Donald would burst through the right side of the 49ers offensive line to hit Raheem Mostert in the backfield and force a fumble that would be picked up and returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Troy Hill. In total Donald would finish the day with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and four hits on Nick Mullens.

3. How will the return of Richard Sherman impact the 49ers defense? – Positive. Sherman would start and play the entire game as the boundary corner. Sherman played well, making his impact known early on with an interception of Jared Goff in the first quarter. Sherman would finish tied with Dre Greenlaw for the team lead in tackles on the day along with having a tackle for loss and another pass defensed.

4. Will the return of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. provide a spark for the offense? – Yes. The return of Deebo Samuel meant the return of the jet sweep to the 49ers offense. Samuel would finish the day with 133 yards on 11 receptions. He makes their passing game go. Mostert would put the 49ers up 7-3 to cap off a 75-yard drive with an eight-yard scamper around the left end in the first quarter. Mostert and Wilson would combine for 86 yards on 28 carries. Despite only averaging 3.1 yards per carry, the return of Mostert and Wilson combined with the game being close throughout allowed Kyle Shanahan to stick with the run. The 49ers offense would finish with 33 rush attempts to 35 pass attempts. Great balance.

5. Can the 49ers beat Los Angeles with someone other than Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback? – Yes. For the first time since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach in San Francisco they were able to defeat Los Angeles with a quarterback other than Jimmy Garoppolo. Nick Mullens had a bit of an uneven day, but his final stat line of 24-35, 252 yards and one interception is pretty much in line with what every 49ers quarterback has put up on average over the last eight games in this series. Despite some misfires throughout, Mullens was on the money when it mattered most. With the 49ers season on the line, Mullens would lead them down to field goals on back-to-back possessions and a season saving victory.

Prediction Time: 49ers 27 Rams 30

Just like the first matchup, the 49ers won the turnover battle and held onto the ball for eight minutes more than the Rams. Sometimes it feels so good to be wrong.