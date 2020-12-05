5 Burning Questions for Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) will be looking to build on their big win from a week ago and take another step closer to a playoff berth on Monday night when they take on the Buffalo Bills (8-3) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams has them only one game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Just like a week ago when the 49ers got an influx of top players with the return of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr and Richard Sherman, they look to get another shot in the arm with the return of Brandon Aiyuk and D.J. Jones to the lineup against Buffalo.

The Bills come into this week having won four of their past five games to put them atop the AFC East. The Buffalo offense features one of the NFL’s most dynamic young quarterbacks in Josh Allen. The Firebaugh, California native currently has the ninth-best passer rating in the NFL and will present a strong challenge for a 49ers pass defense that comes in allowing the 12th fewest yards per pass attempt in the league. The Buffalo offense will be without wide receiver John Brown this week. The loss of the veteran wide receiver could play a large role in the game as the Buffalo offense has been limited to just over 20 points per game in the previous three games that they have played this season with him on the sideline.

On the other side of the ball the Buffalo defense is led by middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Edmunds made the Pro Bowl for the first time a season ago and is currently matching that performance this season, averaging more than eight tackles per game. White was an All-Pro in 2019 and is on pace to reach the Pro Bowl for the second season in a row. The Bills defense has struggled against the NFC West this season, allowing an average of 32.7 points in their three games against the 49ers division rivals.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Monday night.

1. Will the 49ers overcome being the only NFL team stuck in a bubble? – Due to Covid-19 restrictions put into place by Santa Clara County, the 49ers will likely be in Arizona for the remainder of the season. The 49ers have played well recently when getting away from home for an extended period of time; the big win in New Orleans last year came after the team stayed in Florida for a week following their game against Baltimore and earlier this season the team stayed on the East Coast for the week between games against the New York teams. This trip will be completely different, though. Players will not only be away from their families for more than a month which will take a toll, they won’t be able to be together for anything other than practice and zoom meetings.

2. Can Nick Mullens pick up where he left off? – Mullens finished the game on Sunday with a run that saw him go 11-of-14 for 117 yards while leading the 49ers to a season-saving victory over Los Angeles. This week he will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2018 when he led the 49ers to a win over a Denver team that came in with a 6-6 record and then beat the 8-5 Seattle Seahawks. Mullens has gone 2-0 in his short career against AFC teams and should get a lift from the return of Brandon Aiyuk. The rookie wide receiver missed last week’s game because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Aiyuk along with Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr and company will give the young signal caller the most talented set of skill position players that he’s ever played with during his time in San Francisco.

3. Will Kyle Shanahan stay balanced? – While a lot of attention will be paid to the performance of Mullens, Kyle Shanahan is the person on the 49ers offense who needs to have the best game. Buffalo comes in with the ninth-most sacks per game in the league at 2.7 and has averaged 3.7 sacks per game during their past three. To counter this Shanahan will need to continue to build on the game plan that he used against Los Angeles, namely the use of jet sweeps, screens and swing routes to create easy throws and take pressure away from the offensive line and quarterback.

In addition, Shanahan needs to stick with the running game. The Buffalo defense is allowing the sixth-most yards per rush attempt in the NFL, 4.7 per attempt. In Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams stuck with the run despite being down 28-3 early in the third quarter and came all the way back to take the lead late in the fourth. The Rams finished the day with an average of 5.2 yards per carry, including 30 yards from wide receiver Robert Woods on three carries, something that could bode well for Deebo Samuel.

4. Can Robert Saleh stop a running quarterback? – Running quarterbacks have given Robert Saleh’s defense fits, and this week it will be tasked with stopping one of the best in the NFL. Josh Allen is a better version of Carson Wentz and has a better team around him. Offenses with running quarterbacks provide a unique challenge to the defense for a couple of reasons, the first being that by having the quarterback run they have an extra blocker. This often forces the defense to bring an additional player into the box to account for that blocker which in turn will create more space in the secondary for wide receivers to work and easier reads for the quarterback.

5. Will Richard Sherman and Jimmie Ward back up their play from a week ago? – Richard Sherman was fantastic in his return to the 49ers defense for the first time since Week 1, setting the tone early with a first quarter interception of Jared Goff. The emergence of Jason Verrett in in Sherman’s absence allowed Robert Saleh to move the three time All-Pro to the boundary side of the defense. This change allows Sherman to play a little freer because he often has the assistance of the sideline to limit the amount of area he needs to cover and take advantage of his football intelligence.

Sherman isn’t the only 49ers secondary player who has been a difference-maker in a slightly different role of late. Jimmie Ward has been playing more of a strong safety role the last two weeks. This move has proved favorable for the veteran who forced two fumbles against the Rams, and had a fumble forced in the previous game against New Orleans. Ward has also been solid in coverage the past two weeks including allowing only 16 yards on three catches while in coverage last week against Los Angeles

Prediction Time: 49ers 23 Bills 21