5 Burning Questions for Week 13 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 5-7 on the season with a 34-24 “home” loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. With the loss the 49ers failed to put themselves into a tie for the 7th and final playoff spot in the NFC, but still find themselves one game out with four games left to play.

This game was all about the 49ers defense not being able to make a play. With the exception of a Bills turnover on their second possession of the game when a bad exchange on a handoff between Josh Allen and Zach Moss resulted in a turnover, the 49ers defense could not get off the field. The Bills finished with nearly a ten minute advantage in time of possession and weren’t forced to punt the ball until there was 3:44 left to play in the game.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the five questions that I asked on Saturday.

1. Will the 49ers be able to overcome being the only NFL team stuck in a bubble? – No. Was being stuck in Arizona the reason for the worst performance for the 49ers defense since Week 3 of the 2018 season? There is no way of really telling for sure, but they were definitely off their game in this one.

2. Can Nick Mullens pick up where he left off? – Yes. Mullens wasn’t perfect, but he was far from the reason that the 49ers lost this game. For the night Mullens was 26-39 for 316 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Mullens would have needed to be perfect for the 49ers to have a chance to win, but he made a couple of mistakes as did a few others on the 49ers offense.

3. Will Kyle Shanahan be able to stay balanced? – No. While the finals numbers will show that the 49ers called only 21 running plays to 39 passing, the final numbers are a bit misleading. Kyle Shanahan was fairly balanced throughout the first half, but that went out the window in the second. After opening the second half with a field goal that cut the Buffalo lead to seven, the defense would allow another Bills touchdown. For the remainder of the half the 49ers were playing catch up and the running game went out the window.

4. Can Robert Saleh figure out a way to stop a running quarterback? – No. The way that Josh Allen carved up the 49ers defense was reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Week 3 of the 2018 season when the Chiefs quarterback led them to touchdowns on five straight possessions. Saleh consistently employed zone coverage schemes, and with the pass rush of the four down linemen unable to disrupt Allen, he was able to play pitch and catch all night.

5. Will Richard Sherman and Jimmie Ward be able to back up their play from a week ago? – No. The 49ers secondary was torched all night long with underneath throws, but it was a misplay by Sherman that led to a 28 yard touchdown to rookie Gabriel Davis in the fourth quarter. On this play, the 49ers were in zone coverage and Josh Allen caught Richard Sherman cheating. A quick pump fake from Allen caused Sherman to stop his feet and Davis ran right by for the easy touchdown.

