5 Burning Questions for Week 14

The San Francisco 49ers (5-7) will be looking to keep their faint playoff hopes alive on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Washington Football Team (5-7) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. With their loss on Monday night to Buffalo, the 49ers will likely need to finish the season with a four-game win streak to reach the NFC playoffs.

Like San Francisco, Washington finds itself in must-win mode to reach the playoffs. The Football Team is currently tied for the lead in the NFC East. Washington is led by one of the top defensive units in the league and have won their past three games which coincides with Alex Smith being inserted as the starting quarterback following an injury to Kyle Allen. Just like Smith did in 2011 and the first half of 2012 with the 49ers, he has provided a steady hand under center and his more conservative style has matched well with the aggressive Washington defense.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at five burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Can Nick Mullens step up against this Washington defense?

Nick Mullens has shown the ability to stand in and deliver the ball in the face of heavy pressure the past two weeks and will need to do so once again. The Washington defense is one of the best in the league, and is led by the big guys up front. Washington ranks third in sack percentage, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles in terms of teams that the 49ers have faced this season. Back in that Week 4 matchup, the 49ers offense surrendered five sacks and allowed a whopping 15 hits on the quarterback.

One thing that may help Mullens is this being a road game for Washington. While Washington has 37 total sacks on the season, only 11 of those have come on the road this season, and they have also allowed a quarterback rating that is nearly 15 points higher than at home.

2. Can the 49ers defense force Alex Smith to beat them on 3rd down?

The former 49ers quarterback has been the catalyst to the current three-game win streak that has put Washington into the playoff picture. Smith has completed over 67 percent of his pass attempts in all four starts this season and his steady play has helped Washington eliminate the costly mistakes that plagued them throughout the first half of the season. During Smith’s time in San Francisco, Smith was dubbed “Captain Checkdown” due to his propensity to throw the ball short of the sticks. This part of Smith’s game has continued during stops in Kansas City and now in Washington.

The biggest area of weakness for Smith is third down. On the money down Smith has a quarterback rating of 54.0, while converting for a first down on only 11 out of 42 opportunities, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. When faced with third and seven or more yards, Smith has converted for a first down under 17% of the time, 4 out of 24. The 49ers defense must win consistently on first and second down.

3. Can the 49ers secondary rebound?

The 49ers secondary was abused by Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense throughout the game on Monday night. How they rebound from that effort could tell the story of this game. The biggest threat to the secondary will be Terry McLaurin. McLaurin is one of the best young receivers in the NFL, and the best weapon on the outside of the Washington offense. On the other side is Cam Sims. On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers did a good job of taking McLaurin out of the game and it was Sims who stepped up to fill the void, hauling in five passes for 92 yards.

With Alex Smith at quarterback, it should come as no surprise that two of the most utilized players in the passing game for Washington have been the tight end and a running back. Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic have combined for 350 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 41 receptions over Smith’s four starts. The 49ers linebackers will be very busy in pass coverage on Sunday.

4. Can Kyle Shanahan get Deebo Samuel involved early?

On Monday night Deebo Samuel had one rush attempt and one target through the first half. That cannot happen to the best player on your offense. Shanahan needs to find a way to get the ball into the hands of his best player early on Sunday. With the pass rush that Washington can bring it would be wise for him to use Samuel on a couple of screens to get the ball out of Mullens hands quickly and create some positive plays.

5. Can the 49ers offense grind it out on the ground?

While the Washington defense is near the top of the league against the pass and solid overall, the 49ers may be able to find some success on the ground. Washington has allowed an average of 4.3 yards per carry on the road this season. This game is likely to be a low-scoring battle and the 49ers have had trouble with protecting the quarterback all year, which makes being able to grind out some tough yards imperative for their offense on Sunday.

Prediction Time: 49ers 23 Washington 21