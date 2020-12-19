5 Burning Questions for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers versus Dallas Cowboys. This is one of the best helmet games in the NFL.

A helmet game is what you get when you turn on the television, see the helmets on the field and regardless of how the season has gone it feels like a big game. That’s certainly the case this week as 2020 has not gone as planned for either team.

The 49ers (5-8) still have an opportunity to reach the playoffs. It will take lots of help from other teams for them to make it, but none of that matters if they cannot take care of their own business. After going against one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer last week against Washington, the 49ers offense will be looking to take advantage of a Cowboys defense that has allowed the most points in the NFL.

For the Cowboys (4-9), 2020 has been nothing short of a disaster. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season, suffering a broken leg during a Week 5 win over the New York Giants. The Prescott injury, combined with a porous defense has taken a Cowboys team that had expectations of competing for the championship in the NFC East to the cellar.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Will Kyle Shanahan’s faith in Nick Mullens pay off? – Turnovers have been the Achilles heel for the 49ers offense and Nick Mullens throughout the 2020 season. Through thirteen games the 49ers have turned the ball over at least once in ten of them. Turnovers were once again the story last week as three 49ers turnovers turned into 17 points for Washington, including a scoop and score following a Nick Mullens fumble and a pick-6 on the final play of the third quarter.

Despite mounting pressure from the 49ers fan base and media, Kyle Shanahan decided to stick with Mullens as the starting quarterback for Sunday. Shanahan seems to like a lot of what Mullens brings to the table, but the quarterback has so far been unable to stop turning the ball over. Shanahan didn’t pull any punches on his expectations for Mullens this week, “Nick, first and foremost, if he wants to stay out there, he has to stop turning the ball over.”

2. Can the 49ers defense duplicate their effort from last week? – Last week the 49ers defense allowed only 193 yards of total offense against the Washington Football Team. Expecting them to match that effort this week isn’t really fair, but they will need to come close. Ezekiel Elliott has been limited in practice this week with a calf injury, this was the case last week as well, but will likely be active on Sunday. Elliott has been a bell cow for the Cowboys running game throughout his career, but his yards per game has decreased with every season. The drop off has been the most dramatic this year, as he is averaging 20 yards per game less than he did a season ago.

With Dak Prescott out, veteran Andy Dalton has started six games this season including the past four during which the Cowboys are 2-2. Dalton has thrown at least one interception in five of his six starts this season and the Cowboys offense has averaged 17.8 points per game over this time. The biggest area of weakness in Dalton’s game has been third down, especially when faced with third and seven or more yards. In this situation Dalton has completed only nine of 23 pass attempts, and converted for a first down only six times.

3. Can the 49ers secondary hold up? – The Dallas offense features Amari Cooper and rookie CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver and Michael Gallup is pretty good as well. If the 49ers defensive line is not able to get pressure on Andy Dalton, this will be a matchup that could go poorly for San Francisco. This trio, combined with Dalton Schultz at tight end, form a much more formidable group than what we saw from Washington last week with all four averaging over ten yards per reception.

4. Will Aldon Smith get the best of Mike McGlinchey? – There has been a lot of talk around the play of the 49ers right tackle this week. Mike McGlinchey has been an above average run blocker and a below average pass blocker from the moment he was drafted. This season has been his worse, that is clear when you watch him on the tape.

On Sunday another former 49ers first round draft pick, Aldon Smith, will be lining up across from McGlinchey setting up a fun matchup to watch. Smith currently leads the Cowboys in sacks with five and quarterback hits with 11, but this is a matchup that McGlinchey should win. Despite the impressive numbers, a closer look shows that Smith has only one sack and five hits since Week 3.

5. How will Justin Skule perform at right guard? – With rookie Colton McKivitz out due to Covid-19, the 49ers will need to change up the offensive line once again. As a result, Justin Skule will make his first ever start at guard. This move at least gets the five best available offensive linemen onto the field. Skule has previously made nine starts at left tackle. He spent about a week during the offseason practicing at guard, and early in his college career at Vanderbilt played right tackle so at least he has some familiarity with lining up on that side. The 49ers were successful making a similar move in 2012 when they moved Alex Boone, who had been a left tackle, to right guard.

Prediction Time: 49ers 24 Cowboys 16