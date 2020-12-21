5 Burning Questions for Week 15 Answered

The 49ers fought hard to keep their playoff chances alive, but in the end, there were just too many mistakes to overcome. The 41-33 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys was the 49ers third loss in a row and fifth in their last six games. The loss also ensures the third losing season for the team under Kyle Shanahan.

The mistakes started early. After the 49ers defense forced a quick three and out, Richie James Jr would fumble the ensuing punt and give the Cowboys the ball on the 49ers 22-yard line. Dallas would get the ball into the end zone six plays later for a quick 7-0 lead. On the next offensive possession Nick Mullens would get hit and fumble the ball, giving Dallas the ball on the 49ers 27-yard line. This time it would take only five plays for the Cowboys to get into the end zone.

The 49ers would right the ship a bit after this and fight back, tying the game up in the third quarter. With the score tied at 24 in the fourth, Nick Mullens threw an interception to Donovan Wilson which set the Cowboys up inside the 49ers 30. The 49ers defense would do a good job to hold Dallas to only a field goal, but they would give up a touchdown following another Mullens interception and the 10-point lead would put the game out of reach.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the five questions that I asked on Saturday.

1. Will Kyle Shanahan’s faith in Nick Mullens pay off? – No. Mullens would turn the ball over three times on Sunday with a fumble and two interceptions. The fumble came on the 49ers second offensive possession of the game. On third and eight Mullens would drop back to pass and be hit by DeMarcus Lawrence as he was starting to throw, knocking the ball out.

After the fumble, Mullens would play well, leading the 49ers back into the game with multiple touchdown drives of 75 yards, three to be exact. Then in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 24, Mullens would throw the interception to Wilson which would put Dallas up by three. Two possessions later Mullens would get picked off again, this time by Anthony Brown.

2. Can the 49ers defense duplicate their effort from last week? – No. This was a bit of an unfair question, because the likelihood of matching last week was slim to none. The Dallas offense just has better playmakers than Washington. The 49ers defense played pretty well for the most part, but they were not as dominant as the week before. Turnovers by the Richie James Jr and Nick Mullens put them in bad spots, but they were only able to hold Dallas out of the end zone once in these situations.

Outside of the sudden change situations, the 49ers defense allowed Dallas to drive down the field only one time, a quick 6 play, 75-yard touchdown drive right after the game had been tied at 17. From this point on, the defense would hold up well until the final Mullens interception.

3. Can the 49ers secondary hold up? – For the most part. While rookie wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with 85 yards on five receptions, the 49ers defense did a good job in holding Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to only 36 yards on five receptions. The biggest issue for the secondary in this game was the tackling of Richard Sherman. On two occasions in the red zone, the veteran could not finish the play and his missed tackles would lead to a first down and a touchdown.

4. Will Aldon Smith get the best of Mike McGlinchey? – No. While Aldon Smith would finish with only one hit on the quarterback, it was far from a good effort by McGlinchey. On the 49ers second offensive possession, DeMarcus Lawrence beat the former first round pick and was able to knock the ball out of Mullens hands as he started to throw.

5. How will Justin Skule perform at right guard? – Not bad. Skule made the first start of his career at right guard and was not noticed for the most part, and that’s a good thing. There is plenty of room for improvement, but given the situation that Skule was thrown into it went about as good as could have been hoped for.

Prediction Time: 49ers 24 Cowboys 16