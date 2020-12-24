5 Burning Questions for Week 16

With a return trip to the playoffs out of reach, the San Francisco 49ers (5-9) will look to build momentum for next season when they take on their NFC West division rival Arizona Cardinals (8-6) Saturday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. In the season opener the 49ers had a chance to pull off a comeback win, only to have Jimmy Garoppolo underthrow a wide-open Kendrick Bourne and then not be able to convert on 4th down when he threw late to Trent Taylor. That Cardinals 27-24 victory was foretelling of how the 2020 season would go for the 49ers.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Saturday.

1. Can C.J. Beathard get it done? Due Nick Mullens suffering a season ending elbow injury against Dallas, Beathard was named the starter on Tuesday, a year and a day after his brother was tragically killed. It would be great to see Beathard go out and play the game of his life given those circumstances. The 2017 third round pick will make his first start since losing to the Cardinals in Week 8 of 2018, and has a career record of 1-9 as a starter. In three career starts against Arizona, Beathard has averaged just over 14 points per game.

2. Can the 49ers defense corral Kyler Murray? Murray has given the 49ers fits over his first three starts against them, leading Arizona to an average of 25 points per game. Murray has completed 69 percent of his passes with five touchdowns to only one interception. While Murray’s arm has been on point, it is his running ability that has been even tougher for the 49ers to contain. The 49ers have allowed Murray to run for 192 yards on 26 attempts, more than seven yards per carry. If they can’t limit this on Saturday, they have little chance of winning.

3. Will the 49ers secondary fare better against DeAndre Hopkins? The last two times that Hopkins has played against Richard Sherman he has gone for a combined 375 yards on 22 receptions and a touchdown. In the season opener, Hopkins burned through the 49ers defense for 151 yards and 14 touchdowns.

4. Can Jeff Wilson Jr carry the load? The San Francisco offense has been hit or miss on the ground this season, but found success in Week 1 against Arizona. In that opening week loss, the 49ers averaged just under five yards per carry, 123 yards on 25 carries. With Beathard in, the 49ers will need the running game to take pressure off of their quarterback. The most carries that Wilson has taken in a game is 23 in Week 14 of 2018, when the 49ers upset the Denver Broncos.

5. Can the 49ers offense hold onto the ball? Turnovers have been a consistent theme of the 49ers 2020 season. Through the first 14 games, the 49ers have turned the ball over at least once in 12 of them. If they are to have any chance to pull out a win, they will need to eliminate the turnovers.

Prediction Time: 49ers 17 Cardinals 27