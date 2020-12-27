5 Burning Questions for Week 16 Answered

Despite running 25 fewer plays, the 49ers were able to outgain Arizona and for one of the few times this season they were able to win the turnover battle as well.

The San Francisco 49ers (6-9) played one of their best team games of the season to pull off a big 20-12 victory on Saturday over their NFC division rival Arizona Cardinals (8-7). The 49ers defense was able to hold the Cardinals to only 4.4 yards per play, and the offense was efficient throughout. Despite running 25 fewer plays, the 49ers were able to outgain Arizona and for one of the few times this season they were able to win the turnover battle as well.

After allowing Arizona to take a 3-0 lead on the opening possession of the game, the 49ers would come back two possessions later to take a 7-3 after C.J. Beathard found Jeff Wilson Jr for a touchdown. The 49ers would hold the lead the rest of the way.

After missing eight weeks due to a broken bone in his foot, tight end George Kittle made a triumphant return to the lineup, leading the team with four receptions from Beathard for 92 yards. On the defensive side, the 49ers were able to slow down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense. The defense was able to sack Murray three times on the day with, D.J. Jones, Kerry Hyder Jr, and K’Waun Williams all bringing down the elusive quarterback.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the five questions that I asked on Thursday

1. Can C.J. Beathard get it done? Yes. Beathard played well and was able to get his second career win, finishing the day with 182 yards while completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts and all three 49ers touchdowns. Beathard hit Kyle Juszczyk twice for touchdowns and the third went to Jeff Wilson Jr on a similar route to the one he scored the game winning touchdown with in the second matchup a season ago. It was great to see Beathard have success and lead the team, especially with everything that he as been through in the last 12-plus months.

2. Can the 49ers defense corral Kyler Murray? Yes. Murray was able to make a few big plays to keep drives alive, but in the fourth quarter the 49ers defense was able to come up with a couple of big stops. The first came when Fred Warner would knock down a fourth down Murray pass, and later in the quarter Akhello Witherspoon would end a Cardinals scoring threat with an interception. The interception by Witherspoon was only the second turnover by Murray in four games against San Francisco.

3. Will the 49ers secondary fare better against DeAndre Hopkins? Yes. The 49ers secondary did a great job to take away the Cardinals best receiving threat, holding Hopkins to only 48 yards on eight receptions.

Akhello Witherspoon in particular had an impressive game. He gave up a big play on the Cardinals first offensive possession, but came back to play well the rest of the game. In fact, it was Witherspoon who preserved the victory with an interception of Murray in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

4. Can Jeff Wilson Jr carry the load? Yes. Wilson dominated this game, carrying the ball 22 times for 183 yards, an average of 8.3 yards per attempt. Overall, the 49ers ran the ball on 30 of their 55 plays. When the 49ers run the ball more than they pass, good things happen.

5. Can the 49ers offense hold onto the ball? Yes. The 49ers would hold the turn over advantage, only turning the ball over one time, to two for Arizona. The lone 49ers turnover came late in the first half when Mike McGlinchey was beat by Haason Reddick who hit C.J. Beathard’s arm hit before he could throw the ball. Fortunately for San Francisco, Arizona did not have enough time remaining to take advantage and they would go into the locker room with a 7-6 halftime lead.

Prediction Time: 49ers 17 Cardinals 27