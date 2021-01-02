5 Burning Questions for Week 17

To get the first-round bye Seattle will need to take care of their own business on Sunday and have Green Bay and New Orleans both lose.

The San Francisco 49ers (6-9) will look to finish off their disappointing 2020 season on a high note with a victory over their NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks (11-4) Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. In their first matchup back in Week 8 the Seahawks blew the 49ers away, taking a 30-7 lead early in the fourth quarter and knocking Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. Nick Mullens came in for Garoppolo and led the 49ers on three touchdown drives to make the final score look respectable.

Seattle comes into the season finale with the division title already wrapped up but still has a shot at the top seed in the NFC playoffs. To get the first-round bye Seattle will need to take care of their own business on Sunday and have Green Bay and New Orleans both lose.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Saturday.

1. Can C.J. Beathard repeat? – Beathard got his second career victory last week against Arizona. His ability to minimize the big mistakes along with playing within the structure of the offense was a nice change from what Beathard had done during starts back in 2017 and 2018. This week he will be without Brandon Aiyuk, but that shouldn’t be too difficult to overcome as Beathard targeted the rookie only twice against Arizona. Look for Kyle Shanahan to once again try to gear the offense towards a run heavy game plan with the majority of pass attempts coming off play action to make things easier on Beathard.

2. Will things go better for Justin Skule at left tackle this time? – Trent Williams has been ruled out for the season finale, which means the 49ers will turn to Justin Skule. Skule, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, has struggled mightily with pass protection in his last two starts at left tackle. If this trend continues on Sunday it could be a very long and painful day for Beathard.

3. Can Akhello Witherspoon and Jason Verrett lock down D.K. Metcalf? – Metcalf dominated in the first matchup this season, grabbing 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like Witherspoon will be in the starting lineup this time around instead of Emmanuel Moseley. Witherspoon had one of the better games of his career against Arizona last week and the 49ers will need more of that on Sunday to pull off the upset.

4. Can the offense keep the run game going? – For the second time this season the 49ers will be coming off a huge performance in the running game to take on the Seattle defense. After rushing for 197 yards to defeat New England, the 49ers went into Seattle and managed a measly 52 yards, their worst output of the season. This time around the 49ers just put 227 rushing yards up against Arizona. The 49ers need the run game to be effective so C.J. Beathard doesn’t become the focal point of the offense.

5. Can the defense keep Russell Wilson in the pocket? – The 49ers defense did a pretty good job of this in the first matchup, holding Wilson to only 23 yards on six rush attempts. The problem though was that to accomplish that total the 49ers slowed down their pass rush and limited their use of stunts and twists. This provided Wilson a clean pocket for most of the game and he carved them up through the air. Robert Saleh’s defense did a pretty good job a week ago in containing Kyler Murray, but Russell Wilson is a much more well-rounded quarterback.

Prediction Time: 49ers 13 Seahawks 23