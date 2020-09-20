SI.com
5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 2 Answered

Jack Hammer

When the final story of the 49ers 2020 season is written, their 31-13 Week 2 victory over the Jets may be remembered as the Massacre at the Meadowlands. The 49ers lost Nick Bosa likely for the season with an ACL injury and Solomon Thomas to an ACL injury as well, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right ankle on the 49ers second possession of the game, Raheem Mostert went down with a knee injury, and a number of other 49ers players were felled by leg injuries throughout. 

While injuries were of little consequence this week against a Jets, team that will be fighting for the top pick in the draft come April, the future has become quite murky for the 49ers.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Can Jimmy Garoppolo make some plays? Yes. 

Despite injuring his right ankle while being sacked on the 49ers second offensive possession, Garoppolo was able to put up a gutsy performance while improving to 4-0 in starts on the second week of the season for his career. With the run game sputtering after Raheem Mostert’s 80-yard touchdown run to open the game, Garoppolo put the offense on his back going 14-16, 131 yards and two touchdowns and threw a nice deep ball to Kendrick Bourne which was dropped.

2. Will the wide receivers step up? Yes. 

After posting only 4 catches for 41 yards last week on 11 targets, 49ers receivers were again targeted 11 times and were able to put up 7 catches for 98 yards. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk made the first start of his career and finished with 2 receptions for 21 yards.

3. Can Akhello Witherspoon regain his swagger? Incomplete minus. 

I’m giving Witherspoon an incomplete this week because other than Chris Hogan the Jets did not have an NFL caliber wide receiver active on Sunday. The minus is for giving up a touchdown to Braxton Berrios late in the fourth quarter, the first touchdown of Berrios’ career.

4. Can the 49ers grind the clock? No. 

The 49ers running game was explosive on Sunday, as evidenced by an 80-yard touchdown run for Raheem Mostert on the opening play of the game and later a 55-yard burst by Jerick McKinnon on a 3 and 31 play early in the third quarter. Outside of those two plays the 49ers run game struggled, managing only 49 yards on their other 25 rushing attempts not including the late kneel downs by Mullens. A couple things have become clear about the 49ers backfield through the first two games, the running back rotation should be Mostert followed by McKinnon. Tevin Coleman is a machine if you are looking for gains of 2 yards or less.

5. What can the 49ers expect from Frank Gore? The end is near. 

Gore carried the ball 21 times, the most he has in a single game since the final game of 2017, and gained only 63 yards. While Gore showed the type of toughness that made him a fan favorite, pushing the pile a number of times, he is nearing the end of the road.

Prediction Time: 49ers 24 Jets 13. Pretty close. Had the point total nailed until Witherspoon gave up the late touchdown.

