The 49ers showed that they are as deep as any team in the NFL. Despite being without 12 of the 22 starters from their Super Bowl LIV team, they absolutely dismantled the New York Giants 36-9 on Sunday at MetLife Field.

No George Kittle? No problem. Ross Dwelley had a terrific first half with 4 catches for 49 yards. No Deebo Samuel? No problem. Brandon Aiyuk caught 5 passes for 70 yards and ran the ball 3 times for 31 yards including a 19-yard touchdown. No, ah you get the point. With the exception of long snapper Kyle Nelson, everyone the 49ers put out on the field held up well.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Will the 49ers let the MetLife turf get into their heads? No. While the 49ers got off to a bit of a slow start, there did not seem to be any hangover from the injury filled contest the week earlier. By halftime they had built up a seemingly insurmountable lead of 10 points. Tight end Jordan Reed did leave early with a knee/ankle injury suffered when he landed awkwardly in the back of the end zone trying to bring down a Mullens pass.

2. Can Nick Mullens get it done on the road? Yes. Nick Mullens got his first win on the road as an NFL starting quarterback, and he did it in terrific fashion. For the first time in his career Mullens did not turn the ball over while playing on the road, and finished the game 25-36 for 343 yards and 1 touchdown. His passer rating of 108.9 was more than 20 points better than his previous best on the road. If Jimmy Garoppolo needs to sit for another week or two while his ankle heals, the 49ers offense looks to be in capable hands.

3. Can the 49ers get consistency out of their rushing attack? No. Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr and JaMychal Hasty could only manage 62 yards on 28 carries, an average of 2.2 yards per carry. After dominating on the ground last year, the 49ers cannot get their run game on track in 2020.

4. Can the 49ers pass rush get home? Yes. The 49ers came into this game with three sacks over the first two games, and were able to add two more against the Giants. Kerry Hyder was able to get to Daniel Jones for this second sack of the year. Former first round draft pick, Dion Jordan, seeing his first action of the season was able to bring Jones down late in the fourth quarter as well.

5. Can the 49ers secondary hold up? Yes. Despite losing another starter when Emmanuel Moseley went down with a concussion on the first play of the second quarter the 49ers secondary held up well, holding Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to a passer rating of only 56.6. After starting the game by completing his first 4 passes for 42 yards, Jones would complete only 13 of his next 28 passes and throw an interception to linebacker Fred Warner.

Prediction Time: 49ers 17 Giants 18. Holy smokes! What was I thinking?