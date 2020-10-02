While Kyle Shanahan did his best to unplug the Keurig this week, there is still a quarterback controversy brewing in San Francisco.

When asked about the situation, Shanahan stated, “This is Jimmy’s team. He’s done a hell of a job for us and when he’s healthy, he’ll be playing again for us.” For people inside the building in Santa Clara, this might be reality.

But if Nick Mullens can go out against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and duplicate his performance from a week ago, making the switch back to Garoppolo the following week would be met with a lot of grumbling from the fan base. And if Garoppolo were to then struggle, the grumbling will only intensify as will the pressure to perform.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be limping into Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. Philadelphia has yet to win in 2020 and is coming off a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that saw the Eagles punt with seconds remaining in overtime. Like San Francisco, Philadelphia has been struggling with a number of injuries early in the season. The injuries have been so bad in Philadelphia that they had only one wide receiver on their roster who was able to participate in practice on Thursday.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 5 Burning Questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Can Nick Mullens duplicate his performance from last Sunday? When Mullens led the 49ers past the New York Giants, he became the first 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana in 1985-1986 to throw for over 220 yards in nine straight starts. Mullens finished the day with 343 yards and a touchdown while completing just under seventy percent of his pass attempts. With the rushing attack faltering over the last couple of weeks, the 49ers will likely need a similar performance from Mullens if they are to win on Sunday night.

2. Can the 49ers defense keep Carson Wentz down? It was not that long ago that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was considered an MVP candidate. In fact, Wentz finished third in the MVP race in 2017 despite missing the final three games of the season and all of the postseason with a knee injury.

So far, 2020 has not been kind to Wentz. Through the first three games, Wentz has turned the ball over seven times -- six interceptions and one fumble -- and his quarterback rating of 63.9 puts him 33rd in the NFL.

Despite the struggles, Wentz possesses the ability to be dangerous. If he can regain the form he showed in the first half of the season opener in Washington, he could give the 49ers defense fits. In addition, the 49ers have had a hard time with containing quarterbacks running the ball and Wentz has proven to be very effective when he pulls it down and takes off.

3. Can the 49ers offensive line pick it up? The 49ers offensive line has struggled through the first three weeks of the season and comes into the game Sunday ranked 31st in the run, averaging only 3.09 adjusted line yards per carry. The 49ers offensive line hasn’t only struggled in the run game, it is currently 20th in pass protection with an adjusted sack rate of 7.8 percent.

Of particular concern this week will be how the 49ers interior offensive line can hold up against an Eagles pass rush that battered Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow a week ago. Last Sunday, the Eagles sacked Burrow eight times and hit him a whopping 18 times. Through the first three weeks of the season, the Philadelphia defense ranks fourth in the NFL with four sacks per game.

For the 49ers, Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Brunskill have both struggled in pass protection, and this week they will be matched up against five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. Cox has been able to dominate undersized interior offensive linemen throughout his career, so look for the Eagles to try to match him up against Brunskill as often as possible.

4. Will the 49ers be able to take away Zach Ertz? Don’t let the fact that Philadelphia had only one active wide receiver available for practice yesterday fool you. The Eagles passing game goes through their tight end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. The pair led the Eagles in receiving yards a season ago and are matching that again this year. While the 49ers will get a break with Goedert out due to a fractured ankle, Ertz will be the toughest matchup the 49ers linebackers and safeties have faced thus far in 2020.

5. Can Kyle Shanahan get the better of Jim Schwartz? Since becoming an offensive coordinator in 2008, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has faced a Jim-Schwartz-led defense six times. Schwartz has gotten the better of Shanahan in 5 of the 6 games and has held Shanahan’s offenses to an average of only 15.5 points.

Included among those Schwartz victories is a 24-15 defeat of Shanahan’s Atlanta Falcons team that featured the MVP that season, Matt Ryan. In that contest, the Eagles held Atlanta to only 303 yards while holding the Falcons to their fewest points total during a season that would see them win the NFC Championship.

Prediction Time: 49ers 20 Eagles 19