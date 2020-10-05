The San Francisco 49ers laid on egg at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20. With the loss the 49ers wrap up the first quarter of the season 2-2 and are in last place in the NFC West. Although it was the Eagles first win of the season, they now find themselves atop the NFC East.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the answers to the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Can Nick Mullens duplicate his performance from last Sunday? No. Any talk of a quarterback controversy is gone. From the very start of the game you could see that Mullens was not on his game. On first down he missed an open Kendrick Bourne on a slant. On second down he missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk who didn’t have an Eagles defender within 10 yards of him. Mullens would later cost the 49ers points with a red zone interception late in the first half and his night would come to a close in the fourth quarter, being pulled in favor of CJ Beathard after throwing a pick six that put the game away for the Eagles.

2. Can the 49ers defense keep Carson Wentz down? No. Despite throwing an interception on his second possession of the game, Wentz would go on to give the Eagles the first points of the game with an 11-yard touchdown run. In the 4 quarter Wentz would put the Eagles up for good with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham who was just called up from the practice squad on Saturday.

3. Can the 49ers offensive line pick it up? No. The 49ers offensive line has been struggling all season and on Sunday night it was on display for the entire country to see. Once again, the 49ers were unable to establish the running game. With the exception of some nice running plays from the wide receivers and tight end, the Eagles held the 49ers to only 3.5 yards per carry.

As rough as the run game was on Sunday night, the pass protection was even worse. The 49ers allowed the Eagles to sack Mullens and Beathard five times to go along with a whopping 15 quarterback hits.

4. Will the 49ers be able to take away Zach Ertz? Yes. The 49ers were able to hold the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to only 9 yards on 4 receptions.

5. Can Kyle Shanahan get the better of Jim Schwartz? No. With this win, Schwartz improved his record against Kyle Shanahan to 6-1. Shanahan’s lone win against Schwartz came in their first meeting, and his offense has yet to score more than 25 points in any of the seven contests.

Prediction Time: 49ers 20 Eagles 19. Not going to lie, I almost went with the Eagles in this one due to the Schwartz angle but was gun shy after going with the Giants last week. Always go with your gut folks.