Normally, I try to hold to only five questions in this column, but this week I am adding a sixth: who are the 2020 San Francisco 49ers?

Throughout the offseason, the 49ers were considered among the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. This made sense as they were returning almost all of the lineup that had just started in the Super Bowl, Jimmy Garoppolo had just finished his first full season running Kyle Shanahan’s offense and they had the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Nick Bosa.

Then they fell flat on their face in the season opener against Arizona. That loss was followed up with back to back wins against the New York teams, losing a number of starters in the process. Expectations were high when they returned to take on an Eagles team that had yet to win, yet they fell again.

With the 1-3 Miami Dolphins coming to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, who the 49ers are is the biggest question that needs to be answered. We know they can beat the really bad opponents, and we know that they haven’t yet been able to beat those that are mediocre. The Dolphins fall into that mediocre category. With a very tough seven-game stretch on the horizon, the 49ers cannot afford to fall again. If they do, any chance of reaching the playoffs will essentially be eliminated.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 5 Burning Questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Can Jimmy Garoppolo pick up where he left off? Kyle Shanahan confirmed during a Friday morning interview with KNBR that he expects Garoppolo to start on Sunday after missing the games against the Giants and Eagles.

When we last saw Jimmy Garoppolo, he was limping around the field at Met Life Stadium and tearing up the New York Jets defense. It was a terrific rebound performance following a rough outing to start the season against Arizona. After sitting out the last two and a half games, will the 49ers get Arizona Jimmy or New York Jimmy? If it’s Arizona Jimmy, things probably won’t bode well for a victory.

2. How will the return of Raheem Mostert impact the run game? All signs are pointing to the return of Raheem Mostert to the lineup this week. This will give the 49ers running game a nice 1-2 punch out of the backfield. With Tevin Coleman still out with an injury, Kyle Shanahan will finally be forced to use his best two backs.

Mostert and Jerick McKinnon are both explosive backs that have been able to average 6.4 and 5.7 yards per carry, respectively. That is far better than the 1.7 and 1.4 yards per carry that they’ve received from Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr.

While Mostert is often thought of as the more explosive of the two running backs, it should be noted that McKinnon has been able to gain four or more yards on 53% of his carries, compared to 43% for Mostert while the percentage of their runs that have gone zero yards or less is almost the same.

3. Will the offensive line rebound? If the offensive line doesn’t perform better than it has through the first four weeks, and especially last week when it allowed 15 hits on the quarterback, it probably won’t matter who is lining up behind them. The 49ers offensive line currently ranks last in the league in hits on the quarterback and is 28th in sacks allowed per drop back.

This week, the offensive line will face a Dolphins defense that has been able to get to the quarterback on 6.47% of pass plays they’ve faced while averaging 2.2 sacks per game. This is the second lowest total for any group they’ve faced so far this year.

4. How will the 49ers replace K’Waun Williams? Williams, one of the most underrated members of the 49ers defense, was placed on IR this week. This move means that he will be on the shelf for at least the next three weeks.

The primary options to replace Williams will likely be in order: Jamar Taylor, Jimmie Ward, Tarvarius Moore. Taylor was cut during training camp before being re-signed to the practice squad last Thursday. When Williams went down on Sunday night it was Taylor who came in as his replacement. Taylor performed well, giving up no receptions and registering a sack.

Ward has a history of playing the slot and, since returning from injury last season, has been used in that role when the 49ers go to their six-defensive-back packages. While Ward performed fairly well in that role last year, but has been off to a bit of a rough start this year.

The last option, Tarvarius Moore is usually the replacement for Ward at Free Safety in the 49ers six defensive back package. They gave him a number of reps inside throughout training camp so they may go this direction as well.

5. Can the 49ers pass rush get to and contain Ryan Fitzpatrick? It is no secret that the 49ers have had a hard time stopping opposing quarterbacks from burning them on the ground. At first glance Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t look like the kind of guy that you’d worry about beating you on the ground, but he’s capable of burning you. Last week against Seattle, Fitzpatrick was able to gain 47 yards on 6 rushes, including a 10-yard scoring run late in the game.

The 49ers pass rush has been a bit of a surprise given the losses of Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner. Through the first quarter of the season the San Francisco defense has been able to average 2 sacks per game, getting to the quarterback on 5.7% of drop backs. While this is a drop off from a season ago, it isn’t quite as steep as you may expect given the losses up front. Still, the 49ers need this group to step up their game so that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh isn’t forced to expose the backfield by blitzing to generate pressure, something he has had to do at a much higher rate so far this season.

Prediction Time: 49ers 27 Dolphins 23