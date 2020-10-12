On Friday I asked, who are the 2020 49ers? The answer came through loud and clear with their 43-17 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, they are a bad football team.

While it is true that the 49ers are dealing with a number of injuries, the issues with this team run far deeper. On Sunday, they finally had every offensive player that they expected prior to the start of the season healthy and in the starting lineup. That offense produced 7 points. The offensive line can’t protect the quarterback, and the game mismanagement by Kyle Shanahan is what you’d expect from an offensive coordinator masquerading as a head coach.

Despite having to start a cornerback who was not on the roster until the middle of September and had never started in the NFL previously and who was just torched on the first Miami possession, Kyle Shanahan decided to go for it on 4 and 1 near midfield on the 49ers second possession of the game. When the offense failed, the Dolphins didn’t have far to go in order to once again exploit the issues on the 49ers defense and increase their lead.

Despite having an offensive line that has consistently been beaten, and had already given up 3 first half sacks and down 27-7, instead of just going to the locker room Shanahan decided to keep throwing. The result was another bad pick from Garoppolo leading to more Dolphins points.

With what was supposed to be the easy part of the schedule now behind them, it looks like 2020 will be another rough year for the 49ers Faithful.

Enough about Kyle Shanahan, let’s take a look at the answers to the 5 burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Can Jimmy Garoppolo pick up where he left off? NO. By the end of the first half Garoppolo had completely fell apart, finishing his final two drives with interceptions. When the 49ers offense took the field for the second half C.J. Beathard was sent out to finish the game.

2. How will the return of Raheem Mostert impact the run game? Mostert was terrific, gaining 90 yards on his 11 carries. With Mostert’s return, Jerick McKinnon pretty much vanished from the offense. Curious considering that he is clearly the 49ers second best running back.

3. Will the offensive line rebound? NO. The offensive line continues to get beat far too often. They gave up another eight hits on the quarterback, bringing their season total to 58, and allowed five sacks. To make matters worse, the 49ers gave up their third-round pick in the upcoming draft to acquire Trent Williams who has been a downgrade from Joe Staley.

4. How will the 49ers replace K’Waun Williams? Jamar Taylor got the nod at nickel back for the 49ers. He made a nice play to stuff a run in the backfield, but was also burned for a deep throw in the second quarter that went for 70-yard to set up a Miami field goal that made the score 24-7.

5. Can the 49ers pass rush get to and contain Ryan Fitzpatrick? NO. The 49ers defense got their usual two sacks in this one, but finished the day with only 5 hits on the Dolphins quarterback. Fitzpatrick ended the day with a quarterback rating of 154.5, the second best of his career, and three touchdown passes.

Prediction Time: 49ers 27 Dolphins 23. Ooof.