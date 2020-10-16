The San Francisco 49ers face a season-defining game on Sunday night when they face the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco comes into the game with a 2-3 record and currently finds itself two spots out of the expanded playoff field. The 49ers took both games from the Rams last season, dominating the Rams in their first matchup in Week 6 and then coming from behind to keep their division championship hopes alive in Week 16.

With Sunday night being the start of a very difficult stretch in their schedule, a 49ers loss would likely end any hope of getting back to the postseason to defend their NFC championship.

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at 5 burning questions to which the answers will be key to the outcome on Sunday.

1. Can the 49ers stick to the run? The 49ers offense is best when it is running the ball, and they did that well in 2019 when they averaged over 31 attempts per game. Last season the 49ers ran the ball 20 times or less in only one game, but they’ve done that in both losses the last two weeks. The 49ers come into Sunday night averaging slightly over 25 rush attempts per game, and will need to be above that total if they are going to upset the Rams. The Los Angeles defense comes into the matchup allowing 4.7 yards per rush attempt which ranks them 23rd. A heavy dose of Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon along with a dash of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be just what the doctor ordered.

2. How does Jimmy Garoppolo bounce back? Garoppolo hit rock bottom at the end of the first half last week against Miami with two of his worst series in a 49ers uniform, both ending with bad interceptions. Garoppolo was hit early and often against Miami, taking a shot to his injured right leg on his first attempt of the game, and it is likely that he will be facing a lot of heat from the Rams pass rush on Sunday night. Garoppolo was very good throughout the 2019 regular season even with pressure in his face, but he has appeared to be very uneasy in the pocket ever since getting hit and tweaking his leg during their second possession in the NFC Divisional game against Minnesota. If Garoppolo can’t hang in their and deliver the ball on Sunday night, it will be a long game.

3. Will the 49ers offensive line be embarrassed on national television? While the majority of the focus has been on the quarterback play, this is the group that is holding the offense back. The 49ers offensive line has allowed a league worst 50 quarterback hits and has the fourth-highest sack percentage allowed so far in 2020. This week, they will face a Rams defense that has been able to sack the quarterback on nearly 10 percent of the pass plays that it has faced which ranks them second in the NFL. Earlier this week, Mike McGlinchey defended his play by stating that fans need to watch the whole game. On Sunday night the whole country will get that opportunity.

4. How will the return of Emmanuel Moseley affect the 49ers defense? After missing the last two weeks due to a concussion, all signs are pointing to Moseley returning to the lineup on Sunday night. This should go a long way in shoring up a 49er pass defense that has struggled mightily in his absence. With Moseley’s return the weak link in the secondary moves from Brian Allen to Jamar Taylor. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers choose to move Moseley inside in nickel situations with Akhello Witherspoon coming in to play on the outside or if they decide to roll with Taylor. The Rams have very good inside receivers and also found a lot of success in the second matchup last season against San Francisco with the play-action-boot passing game. All things to keep an eye on Sunday.

5. Can Robert Saleh figure out Sean McVay? Saleh has faced McVay three times at Levi’s Stadium and his defense has allowed an average of 37 points with the 31 that they allowed last season being the fewest. Saleh will need to reverse that trend on Sunday night for the 49ers to have any chance of saving their season.

Prediction Time: 49ers 20 Rams 27