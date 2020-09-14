5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 1 Answered

The San Francisco 49ers opened their 2020 season with a 24-20 loss at home against their division rival Arizona Cardinals. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter, the 49ers would be outscored 24-10 the rest of the way, giving up 14 points in the final quarter. Wasted opportunities on offense, not being able to get off the field on defense and a questionable coaching decision early in the second quarter would lead to the 49ers' third season opening loss in four tries during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure.

Let’s take a look at the answers to the burning questions that I asked on Friday.

1. Can the 49ers get the run game going? YES This may seem like a no brainer considering that the 49ers were one of the best running teams in the NFL last year, but when you look at the numbers that changes. In their two games against Arizona last season the 49ers were able to manage only 2.7 yards per carry, a large drop from the 4.9 yards they averaged against their other regular season opponents. Consider this as well, players that are still currently with the 49ers gained a total of 57 yards on 35 carries against the Cardinals, a whopping 1.6 yards per carry.

To make matters even more complicating for the 49ers run game, Ben Garland missed all of the camp practices due to injury since August 18 and the right guard spot has been in flux as well. Daniel Brunskill started in that spot last season, but he has spent much of camp playing center due to the Garland injury. The missed practice time could cause some problems for the offensive line.

The 49ers running game was able to put together 123 yards on 25 carries. Their average of 4.9 yards per carry was slightly over their average of 4.6 from a season ago. Not bad considering they were starting their third string center.

2. Will Trent Williams be the same player he was before a year off? YES John Lynch was able to fill the hole at left tackle that the 49ers were faced with after the retirement of Joe Staley by pulling off a trade to acquire Trent Williams from Washington. Despite sitting out the entire 2019 season due to a contract dispute Williams is still regarded as one of the top left tackles in the game. In Williams’ last season opener in 2018 the Washington Football Team took on Arizona. In that game Williams was matched up the majority of the time against the man who will line up across from him again on Sunday, Chandler Jones. Williams was able to limit Jones to a single pressure in that game. For the 49ers to beat the Cardinals they will need more of the same.

Williams was able to pick up right where he left off. He was stellar in pass protection all game long and had a few devastating blocks in the run game. Left tackle is the least of the 49ers worries this season.

3. Can Jimmy Garoppolo stay hot? NO Garoppolo had two of his best statistical games against Arizona a season ago. In the two matchups against Arizona, Garoppolo completed 62 of his 82 pass attempts for 741 yards and 8 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions. His combined passer rating for those two games was 125.1, nearly 30 points higher than what he put together over the other fourteen weeks of the season. If the Cardinals are able to contain the run game as they did a season ago, moving the offense will once again fall squarely on Garoppolo’s shoulders.

Garoppolo’s final stats don’t look too bad, 19-33 for 259 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions, but they fail to tell the story. Garoppolo was only 8-17 for 89 yards in the second half and badly underthrew a wide open Kendrick Bourne in the endzone on the final drive of the game. This would prove deadly, as he would throw incomplete to Trent Taylor on both 3 and 4 down to end the 49ers chances.

4. Can Richard Sherman keep up with DeAndre Hopkins? NO The last time DeAndre Hopkins went against a team with Richard Sherman in the secondary was week 8 of the 2017 season when his Texans met up with the Seahawks in Seattle. On that day Hopkins torched the Seahawks secondary with 224 yards and a touchdown on 8 receptions. Fast forward three years and the two will once again meet up, this time Sherman is older and no longer the player he was prior to tearing his achilles tendon two weeks later. Yes, Sherman put up terrific numbers in 2019 but two plays in the second half of the last two games from a season ago may be a precursor for how we will see teams attack Sherman this season. Late in the NFC Championship game when Packers wideout Davonte Adams beat Sherman deep, and then in the Super Bowl when the Chiefs did the same thing with Sammy Watkins. If Sherman is forced to play man coverage on Hopkins it could be a problem.

Whether it was Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley or K’Wauan Williams, Hopkins could not be stopped. He was easily the second-best Arizona offensive player on Sunday, scorching the 49ers defense with 151 yards on 14 receptions. His final catch, a 33 yard catch and run would set up the Cardinals inside the one yard line, and they would score the winning touchdown on the next play. This was very reminiscent of his performance against the 49ers in 2017 and doesn’t bode well for the team moving forward.

5. Can the 49ers play 4 full quarters? NO The 49ers didn’t play a full 4 quarters in either of their games against Arizona last season. In the first matchup the 49ers were outscored 18-7 in the second half and in the second matchup the 49ers were down 16 at the end of the first quarter. If the 49ers aren’t able to fix this, they could be in trouble on Sunday.

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter the 49ers would be outscored 24-10 the rest of the way to start the season out 0-1.

Prediction Time: 49ers 20 Cardinals 17

Nailed the 49ers score.