After a disappointing 25-20 week four loss to the Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) look to bounce back against the visiting Miami Dolphins (1-3).

Despite a losing record, Miami is a quality, up-and-coming team. Two of the Dolphins’ three losses were one score games, taking the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, both 4-0, down to the wire.

The depleted 49ers could get back a few important pieces Sunday, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Dre Greenlaw were all limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Here are five players to watch:

Jerick McKinnon, Running back, San Francisco 49ers

Mostert (knee) was a limited participant on Wednesday after missing the last two and a half games. He might return on Sunday, but that shouldn’t diminish Jerick McKinnon’s usage.

McKinnon earned every bit of his 54 rushing yards last week, with 57 yards after contact. He also had a season-high seven catches on eight targets.

Even with Mostert healthy, McKinnon should remain a big part of the 49ers offense due to his pass-catching ability.

The Dolphins have surrendered 499 rushing yards while also allowing 23 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown to opposing running backs.

That includes week three when Jacksonville’s James Robinson and Chris Thompson totaled 11 catches for 118 yards.

At 100%, Mostert should get the bulk of carries, but there’s no sense in rushing him back if McKinnon continues his form (83.5 PFF grade is third best at position).

In Week 1, a healthy Mostert carried the load while McKinnon shook off the rust in 19 offensive snaps. This week, their roles could be reversed as Mostert eases into the lead-back role.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers

In the last two years, Miami locked up Xavien Howard, signed free agent Byron Jones to a massive contract (five years, $82.5 million), and drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the first round.

Despite the investments, Miami’s been extremely susceptible to big gains, especially with Jones (groin/Achilles) playing just 71 snaps in two games.

In his place, Igbinoghene (32.6 PFF grade) has been consistently burned. In his first four career games, he’s allowed 13 catches, 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Without a deep-threat, the 49ers don’t have a clear way to stretch the field against Miami like Buffalo in Week 2 (Stefon Diggs 153 yards) and Seattle in Week 4 (D.K. Metcalf 106 yards).

But they can still test the injured Jones or raw Igbinoghene with pre-snap movements and getting the ultra-physical Deebo Samuel the ball in space.

Samuel had one rush for 10 yards and three catches for 35 yards while playing just nine percent of the 49ers offensive snaps in his season-debut.

Tuesday’s release of Mohamad Sanu Sr. seems to indicate the 49ers are more comfortable with Samuel’s foot injury.

He likely won’t be a full-go, but he can still make an impact.

Jason Verrett, Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers continue to lose key defenders. The most recent round of injuries included slot corner K’Waun Williams (knee), who was placed on IR.

While Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Emmanuel Moseley (concussion protocol), Dontae Johnson (groin), Jimmie Ward (wrist) and Richard Sherman (IR/calf) are all question marks.

Veteran Jason Verrett has kept the secondary afloat. Depending on the statuses of the injured corners, Verrett could jump from manning one-side of the field to shadowing Miami star receiver Devante Parker.

Parker is far and away Miami’s best offensive player. He’s fresh off a 10 catch, 110-yard performance. He has 24 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Outside of Parker, the Dolphins have struggled to find consistent weapons for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Preston Williams entered the season with some hype, but he has just six catches on 17 targets for 89 yards. Isaiah Ford has been much more efficient with 151 yards on 15 catches.

If Moseley, Witherspoon and/or Sherman can go, it would allow Verrett to get comfortable and stick to one side of the field no matter the receiver.

Mike Gesicki, Tight End, Miami Dolphins

When Parker is covered, Ford and tight end Mike Gesicki have been Fitzpatrick’s next options.

Both have been hot-and-cold this season. Yet, K’Waun Williams’ absence sets Gesicki up for a big day.

The 6’6 Gesicki, who ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, poses a unique threat to a Williams-less defense.

Unlike 49er tight end George Kittle, Gesicki is not much of a blocker. He’s a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. He “lined up (at) slot or (out) wide on 92% of his snaps” over the first two weeks according to Adam Levitan.

That includes an eight-catch, 130-yard performance against Buffalo.

But in his last two games, he has just two catches (both for 15 yards) and one touchdown on six targets.

The 49ers have played extremely well against tight ends this season. They’ve allowed just 14 catches on 24 targets for 105 yards. But that was with Williams healthy.

Williams would’ve matched up with Gesicki a few times in the slot. Now that responsibility falls on his replacement, Jamar Taylor, and the more than capable Fred Warner and Jaquiski Tartt.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia’s pass-rushers had a field day with the 49ers’ offensive line, specifically right tackle Mike McGlinchey. The Eagles had five TFLs and 15 QB hits.

Defensive end Genard Avery alone had a sack and five QB hits, one being when he blew by McGlinchey and rushed Nick Mullens into a poor interception.

McGlinchey, who’s entering his third-year in the NFL and has seemingly regressed every season, will have to bounce back quickly as he’ll draw Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah isn’t a household name, but he is a quality pass-rusher. He’s tied for the team-lead with five QB hits and two sacks, one of which came against Russell Wilson last week.

Regardless of who’s at quarterback, the Dolphins must generate a lot of pressure to win this game.

If Ogbah owns McGlinchey like Avery did, it might be time to give Justin Skule a look at right tackle.

