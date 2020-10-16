5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' SNF Game Against the LA Rams

It’s Week 6 and the 49ers are once again on Sunday Night Football, taking on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams at 5:20 p.m.

Although the shine from this matchup has dimmed quite a bit after the 49ers’ last two performances, it should still be a battle between two of the NFL’s best young minds, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay.

Here are five players to watch in the week six matchup:

D.J. Jones, Nose Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Like San Francisco, the Rams have a plethora of versatile weapons at their disposal.

But unlike the 49ers, who are sixth in the NFL in yards per carry (5.0), but 17th in attempts, McVay loves to run the ball.

Even though the Rams average just 4.1 YPC, their 169 rush attempts are second in the NFL.

With Todd Gurley in Atlanta, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson have split time as the lead back.

Although the yards aren’t there, McVay utilizes his running game to control the ball, open up the pass game and move the chains.

Henderson has rushed for 20 first downs and Brown has 16 this season. In comparison, the 49ers’ five running backs have combined for 19 first-down rushes.

The Rams set themselves up for success with a lot of short-yardage scenarios.

It’s imperative for nose tackle D.J. Jones and the rest of the 49ers’ early-down defense to put the Rams out of their element by stuffing their first-down runs.

Emmanuel Moseley, Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ depleted secondary was exploited for the second straight game in their loss to Miami.

Dontae Johnson (groin) was a DNP in Wednesday’s practice, while Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams are both on IR. But Emmanuel Moseley was a limited participant and Ahkello Witherspoon was not listed on the injury report.

With Jason Verrett’s steady play, the 49ers have three capable outside cornerbacks, something they haven’t had since Week 3.

The sudden embarrassment of riches allows the 49ers to play Moseley in the slot, while using Verrett and Witherspoon on the outside.

Williams’ slot replacement, Jamar Taylor, had a couple nice blitzes, but got exposed by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Gesicki last week.

If Moseley is active, and indeed mans the slot, he would draw a healthy serving of the Rams’ top-two weapons.

Per PlayerProfiler.com, Cooper Kupp (53.8% of snaps in slot) and Robert Woods (27.1%) both spend time on the inside.

Woods (eight rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown) and Kupp (three rushes for 17 yards) are often involved in pre-snap motions and sweeps.

Moseley will also have to play fast and physical when not in coverage.

Daniel Brunskill, Right Guard, San Francisco 49ers

Due to a combination of poor blocking and inaccurate throws, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been bad in both non-Jets games he’s played this season.

While the accuracy is up to him, better blocking from all five offensive linemen would ease the constant pressure he, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens have endured.

Most of the focus and complaints have been directed at right tackle Mike McGlinchey, but right guard Daniel Brunskill has been just as disappointing.

It doesn’t get any easier for Brunskill this week.

Anyone tasked with blocking Aaron Donald, the best non-Patrick-Mahomes in the NFL, is automatically a player to watch.

Despite the lack of interior experience, Brunskill actually has history with Donald. He made his right guard debut against Donald week 16 of last season, and fared better than you’d think.

But Brunskill has since seen a dramatic drop-off in production. His starting security dwindles every game.

At the slightest sign of ineffectiveness, Shanahan has abandoned the run and put the ball in Garoppolo/Mullens’ hands.

It would be shocking if the Rams didn’t replicate Philadelphia and Miami’s game plans by eliminating the run and forcing Garoppolo to throw the ball in the face of pressure.

Micah Kiser, Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams

Mostert and Kittle should be leading the 49ers in touches every week.

After an elite performance against Philadelphia (15 catches on 15 targets for 183 yards and a touchdown), Kittle was limited to four catches on eight targets for 44 yards against Miami.

Mostert was the only offensive bright spot last week, but the 49ers got too pass-happy and forgot their most explosive weapon.

With the Rams likely not needing many blitzes to create pressure on Garoppolo, they could have seven men in coverage.

But with Kittle’s blocking and Mostert’s speed, the 49ers should find success with tosses and off-tackle runs.

One player tasked with covering Kittle, and tracking down the explosive Mostert will be linebacker Micah Kiser.

Kiser (groin) missed last week, but is expected to play.

He has three pass deflections, a forced fumble and is second on the team with 32 tackles.

But according to Pro Football Reference, he also leads the team with nine missed tackles.

Mostert, Kittle, and even the YAC-wide receivers (Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk) should be salivating at that number. Shanahan must get them the ball in space and let them work their magic.

Gerald Everett, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers’ successful season of defending tight ends disappeared when Taylor was caught backpedaling on that Gesicki long-ball.

Although the Rams traditionally love to run three-receiver sets, they have been using two tight ends at volume.

Tyler Higbee, last season’s breakout weapon, receives most of the attention, but McVay has employed reserve Gerald Everett a lot.

Everett has at least 24 offensive snaps in every game this season, and is fresh off leading the team in receiving with four catches for 90 yards against Washington.

In Week 16 of last year, Higbee caught nine of 11 targets for 104 yards. But that was without Jaquiski Tartt.

As stated above, the 49ers could potentially move Moseley inside while Williams is out. They could also put three safeties on the field with Tartt, Tarvarius Moore and Jimmie Ward all capable of playing closer to the line.

The 49ers’ defense might be injured, but with Tartt and Fred Warner, they have the necessary defenders to shut down both tight ends.

