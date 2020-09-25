The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) look to win their second straight game at MetLife Stadium, this time taking on the New York Giants (0-2) in Week 3’s matchup.

Despite winning last Sunday, it felt like a loss to some degree given all the injuries. Yet it’s a new week, and the 49ers are very experienced with overcoming injuries.

It might take a while for 49ers fans to get used to the new starting lineup, but even without a few important pieces, there are still plenty of players capable of taking over a game.

Here are five players to watch this Sunday:

Jordan Reed, Tight End, San Francisco 49ers

Possibly without their starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver, the 49ers need tight end Jordan Reed to repeat last week’s performance (seven catches on eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns).

He must take over the red zone again.

Against the Jets, Reed caught his first two touchdowns in more than a year, and already tied his total from his two previous active seasons.

Nick Mullens threw George Kittle into the NFL record books in 2018. He loves throwing to tight ends, as do most young quarterbacks.

With Kittle's activity in question, Reed is Mullens’ next best option, especially with the Giants expected to blitz.

Kerry Hyder Jr., Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers need all their pass-rushers to step up. Without Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas, players brought in as depth are suddenly the first line of defense.

Hyder, who signed with San Francisco in March, is now the 49ers’ second-longest-tenured edge rusher (depending on how you classify Kentavius Street).

Hyder and the rest of the line must pressure second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Although Jones is not as mobile as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson, he has the ability to escape the rush. He also has the tendency to be loose with the football. In 15 career games, Jones has fumbled 19 times.

The 49ers cannot replace Bosa and Ford’s high volume of sacks, but they can have more efficient disguised blitzes to force more turnovers.

One strip-sack or jumped route that stops a drive in its tracks has a lot more impact on the game than a high-volume of pressures.

JaMycal Hasty, Running back, San Francisco 49ers

Undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty was a popular topic this training camp.

Hasty impressed so much that some projected him to make the initial 53-man roster over Jeff Wilson Jr. or Tevin Coleman.

Although that did not end in his favor, Sunday could be 49ers fans’ first chance to see the hyped rookie in action.

With Coleman and starter Raheem Mostert injured and likely out for at least Sunday’s game, Hasty is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to back up Jerick McKinnon and Wilson.

He won’t be a focal point of the offense, but it will be exciting to see what the rookie can do.

Heading into the draft, and continuing through preseason, Hasty was praised for his route-running and pass-catching ability.

While McKinnon takes on a heavier workload, especially on early downs, Hasty might slide into McKinnon’s former third-down role.

Darius Slayton, Wide Receiver, New York Giants

Like the 49ers, the Giants lost a vital part of their success to an ACL tear last Sunday.

Running back Saquon Barkley is out for the year, but that doesn’t mean New York is without exciting young playmakers.

Unless you play fantasy football, wide receiver Darius Slayton’s name is probably an unfamiliar one, but the 2019 fifth-round pick out of Auburn has emerged as one of the better outside weapons in the NFL.

In 16 career games, Slayton has 57 catches for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This includes a six-catch, 102 yard and two touchdown performance Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the league’s better defenses.

Slayton has become Jones’ go-to weapon. His two touchdowns are the quarterback’s only two of the season, one being a seven-yard red zone catch, and the other being a 41-yard jab.

In last season’s Division Round against Minnesota, Stefon Diggs kept things close by picking apart Ahkello Witherspoon. Like Diggs, Slayton is fast and can burn past defensive backs if you give him an extra step.

Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley must do their best to lock up the big-play threat, otherwise he can single-handedly keep the offense afloat.

Jabrill Peppers, Safety/Punt Returner, New York Giants

Jabrill Peppers entered the NFL as a high-profile playmaker from the University of Michigan in 2017.

His stardom has since dimmed, with his inclusion in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade likely being the highlight thus far. But that doesn’t mean he’s no longer a playmaker.

Peppers is a Swiss Army Knife on defense that can line up all over. He’ll be active in the run-defense while spending most of his time in coverage on McKinnon, Kittle or Reed.

With his versatility, the 49ers must be aware of his presence. He’s a tackling machine (76 in 11 games last season) and hard-hitter, forcing three fumbles in 2019.

Another facet of Peppers is his punt return ability. Dating back to last season, he’s averaging 12.4 yards a return. That might not seem like a lot, but in comparison to the 49ers’ returners, it is.

With this Sunday having so many moving parts, especially on both offenses, a big-play on special teams could make the difference.

