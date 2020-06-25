A Healthy Season for Tartt Would be Cost Effective Way to Shore Up Defense

Ever since his highlight-reel interception in Kyle Shanahan’s first game as head coach, 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has been one of the team’s best defenders. That is, when healthy.

The veteran out of Samford University has missed 21 games across five seasons, 19 during his last three. Yet, the best ability is availability. Tartt’s hard-nosed style created a lot of excitement, but also took him off the field.

Tartt’s 2020 is a make-or-break season. If he can stay healthy and perform to his normal level over a whole season, he could quickly become San Francisco's most important re-sign on the defense.

It’s hard to fault Tartt, however, as his injuries often come from trying to make a play. His rib injury last season, for instance, came on an open-field tackle of Baltimore running back Mark Ingram.

The defense faltered a little with him sidelined, but when he returned for the playoffs, it seemed to right the ship.

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, prior to the Super Bowl, the 49ers’ defense was 68.2 passer rating points better with Tartt on the field. That’s not the most definitive stat, given how a few other players were also injured in that span, but it does show Tartt’s presence drastically improves the defense.

The biggest con toward giving Tartt a long-term contract is his availability. Like Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead before him, he has a chance to change minds with a perfectly timed breakout season.

Another injury plagued season would either lead to a one year prove-it deal, like Ward signed last year, or allow both Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris, two cheap and controllable safeties, to grab hold of the starting spot, making Tartt expendable.

A looming outside hindrance is the potential Jamal Adams trade. Whether included in the deal or not, a San Francisco trade for Adams (however unlikely) would make Tartt the odd-man out due to the lack of financial commitment beyond this season.

Per Spotrac, Tartt’s cap hit is $6.275 million for 2020, which puts him eighth highest for strong safeties and seventh on the team. If he were traded or released, it would free up $4.775 million that could be allocated toward Adams’ $7.172 million hit.

If it was Tartt or Adams for the same price on an open market, Adams would be the unanimous choice. But it’s not. Adams would cost at least one first rounder, if not more picks or players. While Tartt of course is already on the roster.

Adams would also require top dollar to then re-sign, while Tartt figures to remain in the 5-10 range at the position.

This also doesn’t factor in the need to re-sign George Kittle, Emmanuel Moseley, Richard Sherman, K’Waun Williams and Trent Williams. The 49ers might not have room for Tartt, let alone Adams.

But until the unlikely Adams trade is finalized, Tartt remains an important part of the 49ers defense. And like Ward learned this offseason, it takes just one healthy season to wipe away concerns and earn that big payday.