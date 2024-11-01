All 49ers

A Surgeon Sheds Light on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's Recovery Timeline

Aiyuk recently tore his ACL and MCL -- a devastating injury for any football player, but particularly for a wide receiver who relies on speed and quickness.

Grant Cohn

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass between Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass between Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Chamarri Conner (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk has a long, difficult rehab ahead of him.

Aiyuk recently tore his ACL and MCL -- a devastating injury for any football player, but particularly for a wide receiver who relies on speed and quickness.

To find out more about Aiyuk's rehabilitation process, we spoke to Ayoosh Pareek MD, sports medicine surgeon at the Hospital of Special Surgeries in New York. HSS has physicians who serve as team doctors for many professional sports teams including the New York Giants.

Here's what Pareek said about Aiyuk's recovery.

Q: How long does the recovery process take compared to a clean ACL tear?

PAREEK: For ACL injuries, pro athletes typically aim to return within 9-12 months. MCL injuries, especially minor ones like sprains or partial tears, often show up with ACL tears but usually don't change the return-to-play timeline. Most of the time, MCL injuries heal with rehab alone, and players can stay on track for recovery. However, in cases where the MCL tear is more severe and needs surgery, the process can take longer—adding 1-3 months to the return to sport timeline. That timeline can shift depending on factors like the player’s position, surgical variability, and individual rehab progress. If both the ACL and MCL need surgery, it makes recovery more complex, and some of the usual milestones, like running or cutting drills, might get delayed. Fortunately, surgery for the MCL is less common, which helps keep most players on the standard recovery path.

Q: What percentage of NFL wide receivers make full recoveries from Aiyuk's particular injury?

PAREEK: Giving a percentage is difficult not knowing the specific injury details, but with modern surgical techniques and rehabilitation, we expect more NFL wide receivers to make full recoveries than not. Still, we are learning that their first season back is not always as productive as their pre-injury seasons, and they continue to make progress over the 1-2 years after surgery. The risk of reinjury remains a concern both on the ipsilateral knee and the contralateral knee, which is why staying strong mentally and physically remain important tenets of high-level sport participation.

Q: What typically is the most difficult aspect of the recovery process?

PAREEK: One of the most challenging aspects of recovery is addressing both the physical and psychological components. Athletes must overcome not just the physical demands of rehabilitation but also mental hurdles, such as fear of re-injury, which can impact confidence and performance. The surgery itself is usually an outpatient procedure, but the long-term rehabilitation process requires sustained commitment over months or even years. We are increasingly seeing the importance of psychological readiness in elite athletes. Sports psychologists are playing a larger role in helping athletes regain confidence, especially for high-demand sports like football. Mental preparation is now considered as crucial as physical rehabilitation, helping athletes stay motivated, avoid burnout, and perform optimally upon their return to the field.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News