AFC Predictions: Will the Kansas City Chiefs Threepeat?
Eight teams have had their chance at the NFL threepeat in the Super Bowl era and all have failed. Kansas City has a great shot at being the first to win three straight titles. All of the necesssary pieces are in place, and the Chiefs just beat a Ravens team thought to be their toughest challenger. Who can beat KC when it matters most?
The team that arguably came closest to a threepeat was the San Francisco 49ers, Super Bowl champions in the 1988 and 1989 seasons, 14-2 in 1990.
The 49ers were on another Joe Montana game-winning drive in the late 4th of the NFC Championship… then Roger Craig fumbled and Lawrence Taylor recovered. The Niners and Candlestick were in shock, “This doesn’t happen to us.”
The New York Giants drove down for a last second field goal and then beat Buffalo in the Super Bowl.
The lesson for Kansas City, before asking who can beat us, remember to look in the mirror. History has a bad habit of rhyming.
AFC Seeds
1. Kansas City 14-3 (West champ) – This is the best of the recent Kansas City teams after shrewd draft trades for starting WR Xavier Worthy and LT Kingsley Suamataia. KC mistakes kept Baltimore in the opener, as the Chiefs clearly outplayed the Ravens.
2. Houston 12-5 (South champ) – Adding Danielle Hunter gives the Texans a pass rush threat from both edges. C.J. Stroud is ready to take the next step, is Houston ready for liftoff or do they need another year? They’ll get their chance in the AFC title game.
3. Baltimore 11-6 (North champ) – Lamar Jackson is lighter and quicker, but so is the offensive line. Kansas City revealed that the Ravens suffered a big loss when Mike Macdonald left to take over in Seattle. Kyle Hamilton is mortal and the defense is worse.
4. Miami 10-7 (East champ) – The fastest team in the league is built for regular season wins. Can their fast track succeed on the road in winter playoff games?
5. Cincinnati 11-6 – A healthy Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase willing to play without a new deal, can the secondary hold up against the best quarterbacks in the league?
6. New York 10-7 – If Aaron Rodgers can stay healthy this is a dangerous team with an exceptional defense and solid weapons. The offensive line will need to come together if the Jets are to contend.
7. Jacksonville 10-7 – Trevor Lawrence is in the season where his upside needs to be realized. If he puts it together, the Jags should make the playoffs.
Wild Card
Houston over Jacksonville – The experience of last year’s playoff run starts to pay off.
New York over Baltimore – The Ravens have lost their defensive edge, if Rodgers is healthy, the Jets have the defense and the pass-run balance to win on the road.
Miami over Cincinnati – Home cooking for Miami, they get the needed fast track.
Divisional
Kansas City over New York – The Jets can’t stop tight ends. New York has the talent for the AFC title game, but they can’t get past Kansas City.
Houston over Miami – The Texans have the defensive speed to contain Miami and the young quarterback to deliver a run to the conference championship.
Conference
Kansas City over Houston – The emerging team takes on the champs and gives them a run, this is the painful loss the Texans will need to get over the top next year. But for this year, Kansas City becomes the first team to take their threepeat hopes into the Super Bowl.