Albert Breer Loves Jauan Jennings' Extension with the 49ers
The 49ers haven't come to an agreement yet with Brandon Aiyuk who wants a new deal, but they did come to an agreement with another wide receiver -- Jauan Jennings.
They gave Jennings a one-year contract extension that will pay roughly $15 million the next two years. Which makes him a massive bargain, considering the amount of money the top wide receivers get these days.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer likes the Jennings extension so much, he named it the under-the-radar signing of the week.
"Jennings entered the offseason a restricted free agent, and signed his tender, so this didn’t need to happen. But I really like it for both sides. Jennings, who’s made less than $3 million as a pro, gets around $10 million for tacking another year on to his contract and is still set to be a free agent at 28 in the spring of 2026. The team, meanwhile, now has Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall and Jennings under contract for the next two years after entering the season with only Samuel locked up past 2024. That gives the Niners some flexibility as they negotiate with Brandon Aiyuk—either to eventually part ways with him (and I don’t think they want to), or perhaps trade Samuel if they can reach an extension with Aiyuk. Either way, the immediate concern they had coming into the offseason has been managed, for now, and Jennings really flashed some ability in his third year, and came through for the Niners in a pretty big way in the Super Bowl with four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown."- Albert Breer
I agree with Breer. Jennings is a good value and a perfect fit for the 49ers, because they're a run-first team, and he's a great blocker. But he's a terrific possession receiver who excels in catching passes over the middle of the field where Brock Purdy loves to throw the ball. Great signing.