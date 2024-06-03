All 49ers

Albert Breer: the 49ers have Waited Too Long to Extend Brandon Aiyuk

Grant Cohn

Nov 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Every team that extended its star wide receiver before today must feel extremely smart right now.

The 49ers are not one of those teams.

They've dragged their feet when it comes to extending Brandon Aiyuk's contract, just as they do every time it's time to give a new deal to a star player. And that strategy likely has cost them money, not saved them money, considering the wide receiver market has exploded now that Justin Jefferson just received a four-year, $140 million extension with more than $88 million fully guaranteed.

"That raises the bar not just for receivers, but all nonquarterbacks," writes Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "And among the biggest winners are the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, who already did deals for DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins this offseason.

"So good on the Vikings for taking care of Jefferson, and good on the Lions, Dolphins and Eagles for getting ahead of the market. And good luck to the San Francisco 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk and the Dallas Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb."

Technically, the 49ers could have extended Aiyuk's contract as early as last year. In hindsight, they should have done exactly that. But that's never how they do business. They wait as long as possible before extending their top players to big-money deals.

It's time they update their business strategy. Because it's costing them millions of dollars and gaining them nothing. Now it's too late to trade Aiyuk for draft picks the 49ers can use this year, so they almost have to pay him whatever he wants.

Oops.

