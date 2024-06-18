All Eyes Will be on Brandon Aiyuk When the 49ers Start Training Camp
The NFL offseason hits a depressing lull period once organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are finished.
Luckily, training camp report dates were announced by the league on Tuesday, so maybe it will help this absence go by quickly. The San Francisco 49ers are set to have their rookies report to camp first, which is on July 16. Shortly after the rest of the team will join them on July 23.
So, only a month to go of no activity from football. But that isn't really going to be the case for the 49ers. There has been a lot of noise recently in regards to their contract negotiations with All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk. This is surely going to be a consistent topic, as it has been all offseason, going into training camp.
In fact, all eyes will be on that situation as training camp draws closer with each passing day. It is the most important aspect of this offseason practically. The big question will be does Aiyuk and the 49ers come to an agreement byJuly 23? If not, does Aiyuk show up or continue his holdout?
Perhaps Aiyuk shows up and conducts a "hold in" like Deebo Samuel did two years ago. Either way, this is the most riveting domino piece that everyone is awaiting to fall to see which direction the 49ers and Aiyuk will go. As it stands, it feels more likely than not that Aiyuk will play on the final year of his rookie deal.
Aiyuk posted a video to social media recently where he says "they don't want me back" in reference to the 49ers amidst negotiations. Smart tactic from Aiyuk. He gets to troll and paint the team in a negative light, which is way better than demanding a trade that will put him in the bad spotlight.
Only a little over than a month ago before this really starts to hit the fan.