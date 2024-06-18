All 49ers

All Eyes Will be on Brandon Aiyuk When the 49ers Start Training Camp

Here are the reporting dates for when the rookies and veterans on the 49ers have to appear for training camp, which will have all eyes on All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookies take a rest during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers rookies take a rest during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The NFL offseason hits a depressing lull period once organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are finished.

Luckily, training camp report dates were announced by the league on Tuesday, so maybe it will help this absence go by quickly. The San Francisco 49ers are set to have their rookies report to camp first, which is on July 16. Shortly after the rest of the team will join them on July 23.

So, only a month to go of no activity from football. But that isn't really going to be the case for the 49ers. There has been a lot of noise recently in regards to their contract negotiations with All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk. This is surely going to be a consistent topic, as it has been all offseason, going into training camp.

In fact, all eyes will be on that situation as training camp draws closer with each passing day. It is the most important aspect of this offseason practically. The big question will be does Aiyuk and the 49ers come to an agreement byJuly 23? If not, does Aiyuk show up or continue his holdout?

Perhaps Aiyuk shows up and conducts a "hold in" like Deebo Samuel did two years ago. Either way, this is the most riveting domino piece that everyone is awaiting to fall to see which direction the 49ers and Aiyuk will go. As it stands, it feels more likely than not that Aiyuk will play on the final year of his rookie deal.

Aiyuk posted a video to social media recently where he says "they don't want me back" in reference to the 49ers amidst negotiations. Smart tactic from Aiyuk. He gets to troll and paint the team in a negative light, which is way better than demanding a trade that will put him in the bad spotlight.

Only a little over than a month ago before this really starts to hit the fan.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News