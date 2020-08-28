All49ers Podcast: Training Camp Edition

Every Thursday afternoon, the writers of All49ers chat live on Periscope and discuss the major 49ers topics of the week.

All49ers has seven writers: Jose Sanchez, Maverick Pallack, Leo Luna, Jack Hammer, Nick Newman, Marco Martinez and me, Grant Cohn.

This week, Jose Maverick, Leo, Jack and I joined the chat and discussed training camp, which will end this Sunday.

In particular, we discussed the following topics:

1. Why the 49ers have had so many training-camp injuries.

2. Whether the injuries will affect the 49ers Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and beyond.

3. Why the 49ers signed free-agent wide receiver and former first-round draft pick Kevin White.

4. Whether the 49ers should sign free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon, who used to play for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator. Gordon recently posted a picture on social media of him shaking hands with 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

5. Whether the 49ers should offer their remaining cap space to free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

6. The 49ers player who will make the biggest leap in 2020.

7. The 49ers player who will regress the most in 2020.

8. The player the 49ers should start at right guard Week 1 against the Cardinals.

9. The player the 49ers should start at defensive tackle Week 1 against the Cardinals.

10. Whether safety Johnathan Cyprien will make the 49ers 53-man roster.

11. Whether the 49ers will move safety Tarvarius Moore back to cornerback.

