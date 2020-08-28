SI.com
All49ers
Home
Search

All49ers Podcast: Training Camp Edition

Grant Cohn

Every Thursday afternoon, the writers of All49ers chat live on Periscope and discuss the major 49ers topics of the week.

All49ers has seven writers: Jose Sanchez, Maverick Pallack, Leo Luna, Jack Hammer, Nick Newman, Marco Martinez and me, Grant Cohn.

This week, Jose Maverick, Leo, Jack and I joined the chat and discussed training camp, which will end this Sunday.

In particular, we discussed the following topics:

1. Why the 49ers have had so many training-camp injuries.

2. Whether the injuries will affect the 49ers Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and beyond.

3. Why the 49ers signed free-agent wide receiver and former first-round draft pick Kevin White.

4. Whether the 49ers should sign free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon, who used to play for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator. Gordon recently posted a picture on social media of him shaking hands with 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

5. Whether the 49ers should offer their remaining cap space to free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

6. The 49ers player who will make the biggest leap in 2020.

7. The 49ers player who will regress the most in 2020.

8. The player the 49ers should start at right guard Week 1 against the Cardinals.

9. The player the 49ers should start at defensive tackle Week 1 against the Cardinals.

10. Whether safety Johnathan Cyprien will make the 49ers 53-man roster.

11. Whether the 49ers will move safety Tarvarius Moore back to cornerback.

You can watch the full podcast below.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers sign Wide Receiver Kevin White

Here's why the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Kevin White.

Leo Luna

by

Mitchell Alan

49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk Week to Week with Strained Hamstring

The newest injury comes from fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who strained his hamstring.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's who stood out during the 10th practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Robby617

Cohn Zohn Podcast: The Winners and Losers of 49ers Training Camp

Training camp ends for the 49ers on Friday, and the Cohn Zohn has you covered with everything you need to know about it.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

The 49ers' Best Backups in Training Camp

Here are the 49ers’ backups who’ve played the best in practice.

Grant Cohn

The Women of the NFL: 49ers Scout Salli Clavelle

49ers scout Salli Clavelle is the first Black female scout in the NFL.

Diandra Loux

Jonathan Cyprien is Making a Case to be on 49ers' 53-man Roster

Safety Johnathan Cyprien was a free agent just over a week ago, yet he is already making a case to make the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dante Pettis can Step up While 49ers' Receivers are on the Mend

It is Dante Pettis' time to step up and translate his strong performance from training camp to Sundays for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Comparing Fred Warner to the Other Linebackers Drafted in 2018

Here's how 49ers linebacker Fred Warner compares to the other linebackers drafted in 2018.

Nick_Newman

by

Footballfan55

The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out at the ninth practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners