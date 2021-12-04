All49ers Week 13 Preview

Here's what three All49ers writers think will go down Week 13 when the 49ers play on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chuy Marquez

The 49ers head up north to play potentially the last meaningful game this season for Seattle at home. This is a typical “trap game” for the 49ers who travel into Seattle without Deebo Samuel or Fred Warner (more than likely). This game will prove what the 49ers are made of and if they are true contenders this season.

The 49ers leaders must step up in this contest and I’m talking about Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward. When you’re named a team captain that means your teammates will look to you when adversity strikes and now is that time.

I expect Garoppolo to have a big game including three touchdowns. He will spread the ball around to Kittle, Juszczyk and Aiyuk. Elijah Mitchell will have a good game but this is the time for your veteran leaders to show up and show out. If the leaders falter, then the 49ers will lose this game.

Ward completely changed the fortunes of the 49ers season a few weeks ago against the Rams. Well, Jimmie you are needed once more and my feeling is that he will come through again. Expect Russell Wilson to chuck the rock downfield all day long, but this will hurt the Seahawks more than help them. The Seahawks will fall behind early and be completely one dimensional on offense, which will allow Nick Bosa to get after the QB. I expect him to have multiple sacks in this game.

The 49ers will pull away early behind a balanced offensive attack and a big game from Garoppolo.

Final Score: 49ers 31 - Seahawks 18

Waruna Perera

49ers fans claim that they own the Rams, but tend to forget Seattle's dominance, which stands at 14-4 in the past 18 matchups with San Francisco. Now, the 49ers have a chance to bury the Seahawks. The question is, can they do it without Deebo Samuel?

Fred Warner's participation is doubtful for this game, but the team can overcome it. The 49ers have a winning formula. They need to limit Garoppolo to fewer than 25 pass attempts and control the time of the possession.

In 2019, Dre Greenlaw saved the 49ers with a goal-line tackle to gain the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The defense will have to stay disciplined. Josh Norman has to make sure not to commit pass interference penalties if he starts.

Russell Wilson is not back to the same elite level after his finger injury. The 49ers should bully Wilson and force him to play in the pocket. Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will have their plates full to keep Wilson from scrambling.

D.K. Metcalf is another key player for the Seahawks who was silent the past few weeks. The secondary has to be aware not to give up chunk plays to Metcalf.

With a win, the 49ers can jump up to a 7-5 record, steady the ship before a tough road game against Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers lost the first game against Seahawks this year at home, so this will be the opportunity to correct it.

Final Prediction: 28 - 17 49ers win

Kev Mitchell

SWEEP THE LEG!

This is the mantra as the San Francisco 49ers head north to take on the division rival Seattle Seahawks. I say this because Russell Wilson is still recovering from his finger injury/surgery and the team is, for lack of a better term, a dumpster fire. They currently sit at 3-8, rank just about last in the NFL in most defensive categories, and lastly it seems to be the proverbial end of the Russ Era. That's the good news for the 49ers.

The bad news is Seattle still gives us fits, healthy Russ or not. In addition the Seahawks know Jimmy Garoppolo. Need I remind you the last time the 49ers faced a supposedly terrible Seattle team, with the bottom of the barrel pass defense?

Allow me.

Garoppolo completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and scored only once out of the eight drives before he was knocked out the game with a reaggravated high ankle sprain. So much for capitalizing on a porous Seattle defense. But enough of bringing up the past. I simply wanted to ensure everyone (fans mainly) humbled themselves heading into Seattle.

I believe the 49ers will win this game -- yes, even missing Deebo Samuel -- but they still need to continue to build on the current three-game winning streak and continue to improve across the board. The past three games, the defense has played much more physical, tackled better, and played cleaner as well. This needs to carry over to this game.

Though Wilson still doesn’t seem to be healed from his finger injury, his legs work just fine. That said, the defense must keep him bottled up in the pocket, and harassed, limiting his time to find his weapons. Nick Bosa will need to add to his 11 sacks, 16 tfl (tackles for loss), and 23 quarterback hits. The rest of the defensive line will also need to show up as well, along with the secondary playing sound and clean football.

The interesting element will be the run game minus Deebo Samuel. I mean, the guy averages a first down each time he touches the ball and has scored 5 rushing touchdowns thus far. How head coach Kyle Shanahan compensates for his absence will be key, along with the play of Garoppolo. To avoid running rookie running back Elijah Mitchell into the ground, the carries will have to be spread out more evenly, as Mitchell has carried the ball a ton.

To help Mitchell from being overused, Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty, and possibly Brandon Aiyuk, (as he has big play ability with the ball in his hands) as well will need their share of touches to again hit the 30-plus run/win recipe that has worked so well. Could Trey Lance sprinkled in to help with the run game and provide a competitive edge? Seems like a great time to do so, especially if Garoppolo struggles or the run game needs a spark.

As I said, I predict the 49ers will win this game, but Garoppolo will need to be as efficient as he’s ever been to fully take advantage of every possession and score on each. Of course, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Aiyuk, Trent Sherfield, and Jauan Jennings will need to be more involved in the passing game (when they pass) to help offset the production of Deebo.

For this to happen, Shanahan will need to call plays to set up Garoppolo for success and on Garoppolo to make the plays (lay ups I like to call them) when he’s called upon. I expect the 49ers to produce their most lopsided win in franchise history vs. the Seahawks. The current most lopsided win at the moment, was a 38-7 beat down the year after I joined the Navy, way back in 1998, at Seattle. Yes, it's time past due for another! This should be a statement game, not just to Russ and the Seahawks, but also the league as well.

Final prediction: 49ers 44 Seahawks 10

