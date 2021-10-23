All49ers Week 7 Preview

The writers of All49ers bring you their predictions for Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ben Meyerson

Coming off the bye, the 49ers have a less talented team in front of them, but the 49ers are still dealing with their own issues, as they have a bevy of injuries coming into this matchup against the Colts.

Trent Williams, Javon Kinlaw and Trey Lance all missed practice this week, but Jimmy Garoppolo and K'Wuan Williams will return off their respective injuries.

If the 49ers can commit to the run and limit turning the ball over they, can have a recipe for success. That said, the Colts are a more formidable opponent than they're given credit for.

But they've also been banged up and come into this game with a suspect secondary and receiving core. Carson Wentz threw all over the 49ers in Levi's last year but I predict he won't look as dynamic with the heavy weather.

This will also be the revenge game for DeForest Buckner and he could rack up multiple QB hits and sacks against this struggling O-Line.

The 49ers should win but the Colts will make this a more interesting game.

Final Prediction: 49ers win 23-16

Chuy Marquez

The 49ers are fresh off a much needed bye and look to regroup on primetime. Kyle Shanahan is in uncharted waters as the bye week brought criticism, doubt and whispers of the hot seat from the frustrated 49ers Faithful.

The result: Shanahan will show up and remind the Faithful why he’s so highly regarded in league circles. The conditions set up for the Santa Clara turf monster to be resurrected which will favor a 49ers offense that was built to run. We will see a vintage 49ers attack that will use misdirection and traps to fool an aggressive Colts front while masking the 49ers weakness in the middle. Starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo will make his return and will not be asked to do much which will serve him well. Expect an efficient, mistake-free performance focused on the “Jimmy Gimmes” that get the ball to playmakers in space. Deebo Samuel will have a big game as a result of a solid game plan by Shanahan.

The Colts offense is a running attack but is based on speed and relies on big runs. The Santa Clara mud will provide a home field advantage negating the Colts biggest strength and the defense will dominate the Colts as they have no weapons on the outside. The 49ers cornerback problems are still a reality but Mother Nature will step in and help mask those deficiencies on a rainy night in the bay.

Final Prediction: 49ers 30 - Colts 13

Waruna Perera

I question whether this game deserves to be in primetime, but torture for the viewers will go as planned. The mixed messages throughout the bye week from Lynch and Shanahan already raised eyebrows on the team's state.

The comeback of Garoppolo might take its toll on the defense if he continues with his trademark three and outs. Garoppolo excels in wearing his defense out by taking the 49ers offense off the field as quickly as he can.

Do not expect the 49ers to come back with all mistakes corrected. The team did not show any positive signs of improvement before the bye. And the Colts can score 20-plus points, which should be enough for a win against a struggling offense.

Final prediction: Colts win 27 - 17