Is San Francisco Running It Back With Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers may not need to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. At least not in 2021.

Throughout the end of the 2020 regular season and the beginning of the offseason the focus of many, myself included, had been that the 49ers would need to move on from the quarterback in part due to his contract.

With a salary cap hit of $26.4 million looming and the team seemingly strapped for cap space, it appeared that the only choices were to re-structure the contract, release, or trade Garoppolo.

Instead, the 49ers front office led by Paraag Marathe got to work. First there was a re-structuring of Weston Richburg’s contract which was later followed up with a re-structuring of Dee Ford’s contract. Those two moves saved the team about $17.88 million in cap space.

This savings, along with the utilization of backloaded contracts helped the 49ers retain Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk, two veterans the organization prioritized in free agency, along with bringing in veteran center Alex Mack and pass rusher Samson Ebukam.

San Francisco was then able to take advantage of a light free agent market to bring back a number of their own players on one-year deals. The reduced salary cap and a number of teams limited on what they can spend, played a large role in the return of starters Jason Verrett, Jaquiski Tartt, K’Waun Williams, and D.J. Jones.

According to overthecap.com, San Francisco currently has $20.3 million in cap space, a number that will likely go down to around $10 million once the contracts for Tartt, Williams, Tavon Wilson, Jordan Willis and Zach Kerr are factored in.

That would be enough for the 49ers to set aside for their rookie class and still have Garoppolo and his salary on the books.

Another item to consider is that unused cap space from one year can be rolled into the next. If the 49ers do choose to move on from Garoppolo this offseason they would save $23.6 million against the cap. This could then be used to sign other players, a Fred Warner extension for example, or they could roll all of it into 2022. This number grows to $25.6 million if Garoppolo is with the team in 2021, but cut prior to the start of the 2022 offseason.

Looking ahead to 2022, the 49ers salary cap looks to be really tight. There are a number of contracts that will begin to hit, and currently San Francisco has $29.6 million in cap space with only 24 players under contract. While there are a few contracts that could be restructured, the whale is Garoppolo’s which would nearly double the available cap space if he were to be released.

Given the future constraints, the 49ers position in the draft, and the current quarterback room, this is the year for the 49ers to make a move for a quarterback that the team can move forward with in 2022. All signs seem to point to a new quarterback joining the roster by the end of Day 2 of the draft.