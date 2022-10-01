Some good news, sort of, for the 49ers with their injured starters.

Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw have been given a "questionable" status for Monday night's Week 4 matchup with the Rams. Armstead was been dealing with a plantar fasciitis injury that kept him out of the game against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Kinlaw popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury and was held out of the 49ers' first two practices this week. Kyle Shanahan called Kinlaw's knee injury a simple "flare up" but you never know with Kinlaw. The 49ers have to proceed extremely cautious with him and Armstead as both injuries can linger throughout the season.

Here is what the rest of the injury report for the 49ers looks like.

Out: Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), Tyler Kroft (knee), Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), Trent Williams (ankle)

Doubtful: Danny Gray (hip)

Questionable: Arik Armstead (foot), Ross Dwelley (rib), Javon Kinlaw (knee)

The bright side to all of this is that a questionable status generally means that a player will get the green light to play in the game. And the fact that both players were able to participate in the last practice, albeit in limited fashion, is a positive sign that they can go for the game.

The 49ers will need all the able-bodied players they can get for this highly anticipated matchup on primetime at home. This game is essentially a must win. It isn't because the season will be over for the 49ers, but they need this win to get leveled with their record. Most importantly, it will give their division rival another loss on their record, so it is an opportunity they mustn't pass up.

Getting pressure on Matthew Stafford has always been the recipe to disrupt the entire Rams offense. Having to face them without Armstead and Kinlaw doesn't help their chances in creating pressure. Even if they are just active on a limited basis it is still better than an entire absence. The 49ers face a tricky situation with these two given their precarious injuries.

For their sake, hopefully they can go to give themselves a better chance to win.