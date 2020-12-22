Bowl Games to Watch for the 49ers' 2021 Draft

Although there are intriguing prospects in all bowl games, here are a few to focus on.

With the 49ers’ sights officially set on 2021, it wouldn’t hurt to check out some of the prospects playing in bowls this winter.

Bowl season kicked off Dec. 21, and continues through to the National Championship on Jan. 11.

*These players are active as of Dec. 21. More players could opt out.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. PST)

UCF vs BYU

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (#1) will draw the most attention. Just two weeks ago, Wilson seemed out of reach for San Francisco. Yet the 49ers are working their way back into the top 10 of the draft.

In the event quarterbacks are not your style, BYU has a few later round options including standout left tackle Brady Christensen (#67), Fred Warner’s little brother defensive back Troy Warner (#4) and Notre Dame transfer right guard Tristen Hoge (#69).

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. PST)

Oklahoma vs Florida

Barring any further opt outs, this should be a nice test for Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (#11). He had a monster 2020, throwing for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns with just five interceptions. There are questions about his arm strength, so watch his velocity and touch.

Non-first round prospects include Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey (#56) and running back/H-back Rhamondre Stevenson (#29).

Other Florida options are wide receiver Kadarius Toney (#1), and kicker Evan McPherson (#19), who has made 49-57 field goals in his career, with five coming over 50 yards. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould has struggled with 50-yard kicks.

Mercari Texas Bowl (Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PST)

TCU vs Arkansas

The 49ers need more defensive backs. TCU safety Trevon Moehrig-Woodard (#7) has arguably been one of the best this season.

Jaquiski Tartt is slated for free agency, and both Marcell Harris and Tarvarius Moore underperformed. San Francisco needs a new partner for Jimmie Ward. Moehrig-Woodard, who draws praise for his single-high ability, offers a solid option.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PST)

Georgia vs Cincinnati

If the 49ers focus on fortifying their line and rebuilding their defensive backfield, Cincinnati junior quarterback Desmond Ridder (#9) would be an ideal mid-round option.

Mobile quarterbacks are essential to success in today’s NFL. Ridder is one of the better runners, rushing for over 1,831 yards in three seasons for the Bearcats. He also threw for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading Cincinnati to an undefeated season.

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes and guard Ben Cleveland would have been two more need-filling prospects, but they’re likely to opt out to focus on the draft.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. PST)

Oregon vs Iowa State

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (#15) is another quarterback projected to go in rounds 3-6. He might not have the pure rushing ability of Ridder, but he is mobile and can move around the pocket to escape the rush.

He’s had a strong career with the Cyclones, but most recently threw three picks in the Big 12 Championship loss to Oklahoma. He would be another long-term project.

Oregon’s top three draft prospects did not play this season. Left tackle Penei Sewell, safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Thomas Graham opted out.

They still have plenty of NFL talent, especially for 2022, on the roster. But for the 2021 draft, nose tackle Jordon Scott (#3) and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (#0) are talented, but both have flaws.

Capital One Orange Bowl (Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. PST)

Texas A&M vs UNC

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (#11) has seen his draft stock take a hit. He entered the year as a potential top-10 pick. Given the amount of quarterback talent in the draft, Mond could fall to the middle rounds.

If you’re a fan of running the ball, which you should be if you like the 49ers, North Carolina is the team for you. They have two elite running backs in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

Despite splitting carries, both eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season. Unfortunately, Carter opted out, but that presents an opportunity to see what Williams (#25) can do in a lead-back role (if he also doesn’t opt out).

CFP Semi-Final Rose Bowl (Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. PST)

Notre Dame vs Alabama

With the championship on the line, it’s unlikely we see many opt outs from these final two games.

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg (#74) would be a solid addition to San Francisco’s weak right side. Notre Dame offensive linemen might scare some due to the recent misfortunes (Mike McGlinchey), but Eichenberg is one of the top in the draft.

If you must draw your attention away, seek out H-back Tommy Tremble (#24). He’s a solid receiver and would be the perfect replacement if the 49ers lose fullback Kyle Juszczyk in free agency.

On Alabama, the defensive tackle Christian Barmore (#58) would form quite the middle alongside Javon Kinlaw, but the 49ers have more pressing needs.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II (#2) is the most obvious first round target for the 49ers in this game. He’s competing with Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley for top corner in the draft.

If Notre Dame’s offensive line isn’t the best in college football, it’s likely Alabama. Watch tackle Alex Leatherwood (#70) and guard Deonte Brown (#65).

In fact, don’t even watch the skill players. Just watch the two offensive lines.

CFP Semi-Final Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. PST)

Ohio State vs Clemson

Yes, this game has the potential one and two picks in the draft, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (#16) and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (#1), but 49ers fans should watch both teams’ secondaries.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (#24) and Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (#1) both are top talents and would be available for the 49ers in Round 1, or potentially early in the second.

If you’re more interested in the offensive line, Clemson tackle Jackson Carman (#79) is one to watch. Ourlads says, “He gets on his man in a hurry and won’t stop until moments after the whistle.” That seems to fit with the 49ers’ pulling tackle rush-attack.

He’s also 6’5, 335. He won’t get pushed around like San Francisco’s current line. Watch how he handles the Ohio State pass rush.

There are plenty of great bowl games to watch. Tweet me about the games and any other players you’re interested in.

