All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk is in Las Vegas with the 49ers for Preseason Finale

I'm guessing this saga will end right before the season starts, and I have no idea what the resolution will be.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This is intriguing.

Brandon Aiyuk is with the 49ers in Las Vegas for their preseason finale against the Raiders tonight. He's wearing a black sweat suit with no 49ers logos on it. What does this mean? I have no freaking idea.

It could mean that the 49ers told him they would fine him if he didn't come to the game. It could mean he loves Las Vegas. It could mean he's close to signing an extension with the 49ers. Or it could mean absolutely nothing.

From Aiyuk's perspective, what is the point of signing an extension in August? He already missed all of training camp and preseason. He can sign the 49ers offer whenever he wants. Shouldn't he wait a couple more weeks just to see if they'll get nervous and increase their offer? That's what they did last year with Nick Bosa. They sent him a new contract proposal four days before the regular season opener and he signed it. Which means they caved and might cave again.

From the 49ers' perspective, if they want to trade Aiyuk, what's the point of trading him in August? They already missed the opportunity to trade him for 2024 draft picks. Now Aiyuk's trade value won't go down until the regular season starts. So why not wait until the week before the regular season to see if Pittsburgh or Washington will get desperate and increase their trade offer for Aiyuk? It's worth a shot.

I'm guessing this saga will end right before the season starts, and I have no idea what the resolution will be.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News