Brandon Aiyuk is in Las Vegas with the 49ers for Preseason Finale
This is intriguing.
Brandon Aiyuk is with the 49ers in Las Vegas for their preseason finale against the Raiders tonight. He's wearing a black sweat suit with no 49ers logos on it. What does this mean? I have no freaking idea.
It could mean that the 49ers told him they would fine him if he didn't come to the game. It could mean he loves Las Vegas. It could mean he's close to signing an extension with the 49ers. Or it could mean absolutely nothing.
From Aiyuk's perspective, what is the point of signing an extension in August? He already missed all of training camp and preseason. He can sign the 49ers offer whenever he wants. Shouldn't he wait a couple more weeks just to see if they'll get nervous and increase their offer? That's what they did last year with Nick Bosa. They sent him a new contract proposal four days before the regular season opener and he signed it. Which means they caved and might cave again.
From the 49ers' perspective, if they want to trade Aiyuk, what's the point of trading him in August? They already missed the opportunity to trade him for 2024 draft picks. Now Aiyuk's trade value won't go down until the regular season starts. So why not wait until the week before the regular season to see if Pittsburgh or Washington will get desperate and increase their trade offer for Aiyuk? It's worth a shot.
I'm guessing this saga will end right before the season starts, and I have no idea what the resolution will be.