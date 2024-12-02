Brock Purdy Says the 49ers Need to Man Up
Sunday after the 49ers lost their seventh game, I asked Brock Purdy to make of the terrible season the 49ers are having. Here's what he said.
ME: How do you wrap your head around how you've gotten yourself in this position as a team?
PURDY: "It sucks. All the game that we've been in outside the last two. Every drive matters. Every time you touch the ball matters. Finishing close games matters. And so now, here we are, 5-7. That's just the reality of it in the NFL We have to man up and do something about it. We have the right guys in the locker room to do that. I know that. I have faith in that. And it starts with myself. I have to do my job better. Everybody just has to be accountable and come together and make it happen."
Q: How do you view the next five games?
PURDY: "Every game has to be must-win for us. We don't have any room clearly. If we want to make the playoffs and get ahead and do the thing that we set out to do before the season, every game is a must-win. That's plain as day. We all know that. Like I said, we all have to be accountable and grow from it. We don't have a lot of room for error right now. We have to go."
Q: How odd does it feel not having Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk or Christian McCaffrey?
PURDY: "Obviously those are some guys who have a lot of credibility with their careers and what they've done and are the best of the best. When you don't have their presence around, you can feel that it's not there. And so yeah, it stinks. But at the same time, it's the NFL. We do have guys who can step in and do their jobs well. So we've all got to grow up here and grow together. We can still get it done."