Can Brandon Aiyuk Have any Success Against Marshon Lattimore?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the more intriguing matchups that will take place on Sunday between the 49ers and Saints is Brandon Aiyuk against Marshon Lattimore.

Deebo Samuel is out yet again with a hamstring strain, so Aiyuk becomes the clear top priority to defend. Lattimore, unlike most cornerbacks, will actually shadow the best receiver. Though there is a chance he doesn't because the Saints might not respect Aiyuk enough. 

Still, Aiyuk is sure to have at least a handful of battles with Lattimore who is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the game. Lattimore is coming off a game where he put the clamps on Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. That is no easy feat. It does not bode well for Aiyuk this Sunday, but he just needs to win some battles, not all of them.

So can Aiyuk have any success against Lattimore?

I believe he will because head coach Kyle Shanahan is not a novice. Shanahan is not going to just leave Aiyuk out there on an island to his own vices against Lattimore. That is not commendable coaching to have a rookie go against top-tier player.

Expect Shanahan to use Aiyuk in motion a ton. Whether it is a ghost motion, for jet sweeps, or just to ensure Lattimore doesn't jam him at the line, Shanahan will put Aiyuk in a position to feel confident against Lattimore. Once Aiyuk feels that or Shanahan feels comfortable enough, that is when Aiyuk will see a straight up matchup with Lattimore. 

For Aiyuk to also have success against Lattimore, it is going to be on Nick Mullens to deliver him the ball on point. In fact, there is likely going to be some tight window throws he will need to air it out to Aiyuk because Lattimore will definitely be draped all over on some throws. 

Shanahan has his work cut out for him against this elite Saints defense. So much is going to have to go right with injuries still plaguing his key offensive players. It all starts with the offensive line. If they can keep the ship steady on offense, then Aiyuk will actually get to see looks against Lattimore. 

