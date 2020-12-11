Can Nick Mullens Build Off of his Impressive Week 13 Performance?

The 49ers were dominated by the Bills on Monday Night Football, but there was a bright spot in their loss.

That bright spot was Nick Mullens.

Forget the stat line -- even though it is a pretty solid one for him -- Mullens had a heck of a game. Usually when the 49ers have lost this season it was due to uninspiring quarterback play, but Mullens actually kept it alive. It was just that the defense couldn't keep the game within reach.

A game like that can be something to spark Mullens as the 49ers push along their desperate playoff run. Can Mullens build off of his impressive Week 13 performance?

Now I know "impressive" sounds like a stretch, but I am more so referring to his own relative performance. Mullens doesn't usually have an all-around solid game, so he definitely had an impressive one by his normal standards.

Confidence-wise, it should help him. Mullens should not feel or believe that he was a reason the 49ers lost that game. If anything he helped them keep it close because the running game was wiped out of the opening offensive series.

On paper, the Bills do not have an elite defense. But in Week 13, they surely were playing at a high level. Mullens made some sweet throws and actually showed a bit of mobility to keep the play alive. He looked in rhythm against the Bills and not just for a spurt. He looked it throughout the entire game. Mullens needs to feel he has something to build off here because he can.

I am not saying it is very likely he will do it, but Mullens is a guy who needs to feel good to play good since he is natural talent isn't enough. And it is not like he is in the perfect situation to drop back and toss dimes all day because the right side of the 49ers' offensive line is atrocious.

Mullens has an enormous hill to get over in Week 14 against Washington. There is no better game for him to start having strong confidence than a make-it-or-break-it one on Sunday.